Ram Gopal Varma Says Tiger Shroff Attackers’ Arrest Won't Eliminate Bollywood's Fear

Director Ram Gopal Varma weighed in on the gun violence targeting actor Tiger Shroff, warning that apprehending on-ground assailants does little to dismantle the underlying criminal syndicate. This makes celebrating their capture premature. In a pair of social media messages on X, Varma likened the gunmen to hired manual laborers who simply carry out blueprints drafted by masterminds operating safely from behind the scenes. He also observed the physical demeanor of the suspects, drawing a stark contrast between actual offenders and the stylized antagonists typical of mainstream cinema.