Ram Gopal Varma Says Tiger Shroff Attackers’ Arrest Won't Eliminate Bollywood's Fear

Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Sunday evening.
His driver sustained injuries.
Arrests have been made but Ram Gopal Varma isn't convinced that they will lead to any breakthrough in punishing the real culprits.
Director Ram Gopal Varma weighed in on the gun violence targeting actor Tiger Shroff, warning that apprehending on-ground assailants does little to dismantle the underlying criminal syndicate. This makes celebrating their capture premature. In a pair of social media messages on X, Varma likened the gunmen to hired manual laborers who simply carry out blueprints drafted by masterminds operating safely from behind the scenes. He also observed the physical demeanor of the suspects, drawing a stark contrast between actual offenders and the stylized antagonists typical of mainstream cinema.
Ram Gopal also referred to gangster Dawood Ibrahim while commenting on the difference between real-life criminals and their on-screen portrayals. “The way the shooters of @iTIGERSHROFF looked like, in a film they wouldn’t be cast even as tea supplying boys in a villains den,” he wrote.
He proceeded to state that even if a film were made about India’s most feared gangster, a person resembling Dawood Ibrahim might not be chosen to portray him. “Real life casting director is very strange compared to reel life casting director,” Varma added, tagging casting director Mukesh Chhabra in his post.
Ram Gopal Varma Casts Doubts On Tiger Shroff Attack Investigation
In a follow-up message, Ram Gopal Varma elucidated why trigger-pullers like the Tiger Shroff attackers are just the bottom tier of organized crime. Drawing a parallel to construction crews who just execute blueprints, he noted that foot soldiers take all the physical risks while high-level masterminds direct operations from a safe distance.
The Rangeela filmmaker likened this hierarchy to military command structures. Clarifying that while the two entities are morally distinct, both function through an identical distribution of power. He emphasized that kingpins treat on-ground hitmen as entirely replaceable assets to shield themselves from lethal fallout, noting that if crime bosses executed their own hits, their vulnerability would undermine the entire enterprise.
He emphasised that capturing the shooters does not necessarily affect the people steering the operation. He insisted this is why “fear is still hanging like a fog on Bollywood.”
The assassination attempt took place on October 19 outside a football club near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Tiger Shroff was unharmed, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the firing. Three people suspected of involvement in the incident were later apprehended in Kota, Rajasthan.