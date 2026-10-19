From Haryana’s Panipat To The United States

Pandit, 32, is originally from a village in Haryana’s Panipat district. According to reports citing investigators and people familiar with his background, he left India for Canada in 2023 and later moved to the United States, where he allegedly came into contact with Randeep Malik, described as an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. Some reports place his move to the US in 2024, illustrating that details of his movements have not been consistently reported. He is suspected of operating from abroad while maintaining links with shooters in India.