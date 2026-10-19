Anil Pandit, reportedly from Haryana’s Panipat district, is suspected of links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and is believed to be operating from the United States.
A social media post attributed to Pandit claimed responsibility for the firing at Tiger Shroff’s vehicle and issued threats involving Salman Khan.
Mumbai Police are examining the claim, CCTV footage and the suspected shooters’ movements; the alleged gang connection has not been independently established.
Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang believed to be operating from the United States, has come under the spotlight after a social media post attributed to him claimed responsibility for the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. The attack took place in the Juhu area on October 18, 2026, when unidentified assailants opened fire at a car carrying the actor. Shroff escaped serious injury, while his driver and a bystander were injured, according to media reports. Mumbai Police are investigating the shooting and have not independently verified the authenticity of the gang’s claim.
Pandit allegedly claimed that Shroff had ignored warnings against working with actor Salman Khan, who has previously been targeted by threats attributed to the Bishnoi gang. The purported message also threatened others in the film industry who continued to work with Khan. The claims have brought renewed attention to the alleged network of gang members operating from abroad and coordinating attacks through associates in India. However, the responsibility claim remains unverified, and the allegations against Pandit must be distinguished from facts established by investigators or courts.
From Haryana’s Panipat To The United States
Pandit, 32, is originally from a village in Haryana’s Panipat district. According to reports citing investigators and people familiar with his background, he left India for Canada in 2023 and later moved to the United States, where he allegedly came into contact with Randeep Malik, described as an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. Some reports place his move to the US in 2024, illustrating that details of his movements have not been consistently reported. He is suspected of operating from abroad while maintaining links with shooters in India.
His name has surfaced in investigations into shootings and alleged extortion in Haryana, Delhi and Pune. NDTV Profit reported that, according to a source familiar with his background, Pandit had no criminal cases against him before leaving India, while multiple cases have since been registered against him. Investigators have reportedly examined whether local shooters acted on instructions from people based overseas, with some suspects allegedly communicating through encrypted messaging applications. These reported links remain allegations under investigation.
Name Surfaces In Delhi And Pune Shootings
Pandit has also been linked by investigators to a shooting outside a gym in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, reportedly frequented by singer Guru Randhawa. The incident was allegedly connected to the singer’s association with Salman Khan. Delhi Police arrested four alleged shooters in connection with the case, and investigators reportedly examined their links to Pandit. His name also surfaced after a shooting at a jewellery store in Pune, where police arrested alleged shooters suspected of having links to members of the Bishnoi network.
The firing involving Shroff has now brought these alleged connections back into focus. Police are examining CCTV footage, tracing the suspected shooters and verifying the social media post and audio message claiming responsibility. Investigators are also probing whether the attackers had tracked the actor’s movements before the shooting. No arrests had been reported in connection with the attack in the initial police updates.