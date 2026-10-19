From Overseas Handlers To Local Shooters: How Bishnoi’s Gang Operates

Kota SP Tejaswini Gautam said police teams in plain clothes secured the station and detained the suspects within 15–20 minutes. Mumbai Crime Branch DCP Rajtilak Roshan said the accused left their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station after the shooting, took a local train to Borivali and then travelled by cab to Surat. From there, they boarded the Jaipur Express to Kota, he added.