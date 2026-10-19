Disha Patani Arrives At Tiger Shroff’s House After Assassination Attempt

Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped an assassination attempt.
Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Disha Patani visited Shroff at his residence.
In the wake of the assassination attempt on Tiger Shroff, a distressed Disha Patani was seen arriving at the actor's home to offer support. Sporting a casual white-and-denim look, she appeared deeply concerned as she stepped out of her vehicle and entered the premises to check on Tiger after his car was targeted by three assailants on a motorcycle. He narrowly escaped the attack, with his driver sustaining injuries.
Though Tiger and Disha never openly declared their romance, the duo had a widely publicized connection spanning nearly six years. Their bond grew through joint projects like the 2018 hit Baaghi 2 and the music video Befikra, with frequent public appearances—from casual dinner dates to getaway vacations, continually accentuating relationship rumors until their reported breakup in July 2022.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Tiger Shroff suffered injuries to his hand from gunpowder and pieces of broken glass during the firing. "I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken..." he said.
Eknath Shinde Promises Urgent Action
Shinde insisted that the government stood by the distressed family and wouldn't tolerate any such incident when public figures being targeted at.
"I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures... No form of threat will be tolerated," he said
AICWA called on Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis take the strictest possible action against those behind the attacks. It also attacked the state government over repeated failures to prevent such attacks.
After the shooting, two alleged operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, claimed responsibility for the attack in posts on various social media platforms.
“We had called and explained to him (Tiger Shroff), but he did not understand. So today, we explained to him rather well that whoever in the Mumbai film industry does not abide by what we say or work with Salman Khan are next in line. Wait and watch,” they said in a post in Hindi, which was accompanied by a voice message.