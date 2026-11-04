Techie Detained For Extorting Ayushmann Khurrana And Tusshar Kapoor Using Lawrence Bishnoi Name

Tiger Shroff narrowly survived an assassination attempt on October 18.
Ayushmann Khurrana also got a fake extortion call.
Police have arrested a Bengaluru techie.
The Mumbai Crime Branch has detained 30-year-old IT professional Vaibhav in Bengaluru for sending threat emails to several Bollywood actors, including Ayushmann Khurrana. Officials are currently interrogating him to determine his motives and investigate his use of the Bishnoi gang's name in the threats.
Khurrana had received an extortion call, with the caller claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanding crores of rupees. An officer said that the accused had also sent similar voice messages to several other Bollywood celebrities, while insisting that he’s not linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
“He is not linked to that gang. We suspect prima facie that he tried to take advantage of the fear of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that had been generated in the aftermath of the firing at Tiger Shroff last month,” the officer told Indian Express.
Actor Tusshar Kapoor received a ₹5 crore extortion threat on Tuesday from someone impersonating gangster Hari Boxer. However, police voice analysis confirmed the audio clip did not match Boxer's voice, indicating an imposter.
The arrest comes during a period of heightened anxiety for Bollywood stars following a series of violent threats. On October 18, Bishnoi gang members opened fire on actor Tiger Shroff’s vehicle in Juhu, injuring his driver and a bystander. Additionally, megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently addressed fans from behind bulletproof glass after receiving email threats, prompting the All India Cine Works Association (AICWA) to petition Prime Minister Narendra Modi for government-provided security for actors.
Khurrana recently starred in Udta Teer, an espionage comedy directed by Akash A Kaushik and co-produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan and a prominent supporting cast, including Rahul Bose, Gulshan Grover, and Raghubir Yadav, Khurrana played a spy who inadvertently triggers a cascade of chaotic events after unraveling a web of secrets.
Tiger Shroff Shooting Arrests Hit 13
Thirteen suspects have been rounded up in connection with the Tiger Shroff shooting, starting with the two shooters and their getaway driver, who were nabbed at Kota railway station while fleeing to Delhi by train the following day. The arrest of this 22-year-old woman adds to the tally.
Delhi police subsequently netted four alleged arms suppliers: Radha Verma, Babita Rao, Kunal Jaminsingh, and Sumit Saroliya. Three accomplices—Sarpanch Khatak (alias Ankit), Sameer Khatri, and Jatin Panchal—were collared in Sonipat, Haryana, for funding and executing logistical support. The nationwide crackdown later led to the arrests of Pranjal Thakral in Indore and Amar Mundiya in Sonepat.
Investigators are also probing the alleged involvement of absconding gangster Anil Pandit, believed to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in the conspiracy behind the shooting.