Bareilly Ki Barfi Reunion : Ayushmann Khurrana And Rajkummar Rao Set the Stage Ablaze At Diwali Party

For enthusiasts who loved their pairing in the 2017 Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari rom-com Bareilly Ki Barfi, this get-together carried extra nostalgic weight. That film starred Kriti Sanon as Bitti Mishra, a young woman torn between two contrasting suitors: Chirag Dubey (played by Ayushmann) and Pritam Vidrohi (played by Rajkummar). Rajkummar’s portrayal of Pritam, particularly his dramatic shift from an meek, timid salesman into an assertive, swaggering personality, stood out as a crowd-pleasing highlight.