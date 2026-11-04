Bareilly Ki Barfi Reunion : Ayushmann Khurrana And Rajkummar Rao Set the Stage Ablaze At Diwali Party

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao's dance at a festive party has gone viral.
They worked together in the 2017 film, Bareilly Ki Barfi.
Khurrana will next be seen in Yeh Prem Mol Liya.
Bareilly Ki Barfi co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao recently crossed paths again at a festive gathering hosted by Ayushmann. On Wednesday (November 4), Ayushmann posted a clip on Instagram capturing the duo enthusiastically hitting the dance floor together. In the video, the pair can be seen moving to the title track of Ayushmann's upcoming project, Yeh Prem Mol Liya.
Holding hands as they moved to the beat, the two actors hit the dance floor in tandem. They were initially spurred on by casting director Mukesh Chhabra and fellow actors Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, who soon hopped in on the fun.
Posting the clip, Ayushmann captioned it, “Prem waali Diwaali sab ke saath.” Among those dropping comments were Rakul Preet Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, both calling the moment "Epic."
For enthusiasts who loved their pairing in the 2017 Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari rom-com Bareilly Ki Barfi, this get-together carried extra nostalgic weight. That film starred Kriti Sanon as Bitti Mishra, a young woman torn between two contrasting suitors: Chirag Dubey (played by Ayushmann) and Pritam Vidrohi (played by Rajkummar). Rajkummar’s portrayal of Pritam, particularly his dramatic shift from an meek, timid salesman into an assertive, swaggering personality, stood out as a crowd-pleasing highlight.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya Cast, Release Details
Directed by Sooraj R Barjatya, the upcoming Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films venture Yeh Prem Mol Liya features Ayushmann Khurrana stepping into the director's iconic "Prem" role after a 12-year hiatus, alongside Sharvari as his co-star. Scheduled for a theatrical release on November 27, 2026, the story explores a bond that evolves from camaraderie into love, set amidst the tension between contemporary relationship dynamics and classic joint-family values.
The title song, performed by Shreya Ghoshal and Nihal Tauro, was recently unveiled, showcasing the central duo against a backdrop of festive family gatherings that mirror Barjatya’s trademark cinematic style. The project also sees the filmmaker reunite with composer Himesh Reshammiya following Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Rounding out the cast are Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, and Saumya Tandon.