Choreographers Piyush-Shazia Break Down SRK And Deepika’s Intense King Song Rehearsals

Working on the romantic track Tu Mil Jaaye for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King, choreographers Piyush and Shazia were deeply impressed by the actor's intense commitment during their initial session in his private gym. Recalling that first meeting, the duo revealed: “We went for his first rehearsal for his first ‘King’ song in his gym. And he said, ‘Jab tak main achha nahi karu, please mujhe rehearsal karvate rehna’ (Please make me rehearse till I get the steps right). He works very hard and makes everyone around him feel special.”