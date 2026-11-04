Choreographers Piyush-Shazia Break Down SRK And Deepika’s Intense King Song Rehearsals

King is helmed by Siddharth Anand.
Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, King unveiled its first song, Tu Mil Jaaye.
Piyush-Shazia choreographed the song.
Working on the romantic track Tu Mil Jaaye for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King, choreographers Piyush and Shazia were deeply impressed by the actor's intense commitment during their initial session in his private gym. Recalling that first meeting, the duo revealed: “We went for his first rehearsal for his first ‘King’ song in his gym. And he said, ‘Jab tak main achha nahi karu, please mujhe rehearsal karvate rehna’ (Please make me rehearse till I get the steps right). He works very hard and makes everyone around him feel special.”
“It was a challenge conceptualizing and choreographing this song as it’s not an out-and-out dance number. It’s a mood, a vibe song. So, the choreography also had to be in that zone,” explained Piyush-Shazia in a conversation with Variety India.
Piyush-Shazia Rave About SRK's Discipline
“Sidharth gave us full liberty and space to work around the flow of the song, visuals, transitions from the romantic scenes into action, which has made the song very different from every song,” they added. Another challenge was shooting it in Cape Town, since the weather was “rough”, the winter was “harsh”, and the wind was “strong”.
They raved about the experience, “Hats off to SRK for understanding our young approach. He was open to trying out new things, open to our new ideas of how we wanted to shoot the song, of how we were thinking of the visuals for a new SRK experience,” they said.
“Now we can retire in peace. Came to Bollywood to achieve something; now what’s bigger than this? Absolutely nothing,” Piyush Bhagat had put up an Instagram post on October 1. The duo also thanked the director of the film, Siddharth Anand, and co-producer Mamta Anand.
“For believing in us when no one so accomplished ever believed in us. Lots of love and luck to them from the bottom of our hearts. Now wait for the songs to hit the internet because it’s King of Bollywood,” the caption read.
King Cast, Release Details
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, King marks his latest collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan following their 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. The star-studded project brings Shah Rukh on screen with his daughter Suhana Khan. It's her first feature film since her 2023 debut The Archies, alongside a prominent cast featuring Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, and Saurabh Shukla. Kareena Kapoor has also joined the film for a special dance number.
King is slated for a worldwide Christmas Eve theatrical release on December 24. It hits theatres a week after Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.