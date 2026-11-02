Shah Rukh Khan rang in his 61st birthday with a late-night family party.
Khan's upcoming release, King, hits theatres on December 24.
Directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone, King dropped its first song, Tu Mil Jaye.
November 2 is synonymous with the arrival of Shah Rukh Khan’s 61st birthday. Continuing a decades-long tradition, droves of devoted fans swarmed the streets surrounding his Bandra residence, Mannat, all waiting in anticipation for the Bollywood legend to make an appearance.
Ahead of his birthday, Khan kicked off the festivities early with an intimate late-night gathering for family and close friends at Mumbai’s Taj Hotel, where his car remained parked past midnight.
Videos circulating on X capture the frenzied exultation as he exited the venue in low-key attire, a casual fit topped with a beanie. As fans cheered and shouted expressions of love, SRK paused to wave and blow his signature flying kisses before stepping into his vehicle, while his children, Aryan and Suhana, made a swifter, quieter exit.
The real spectacle, however, unfolded outside his residence, Mannat. Shah Rukh switched the mansion's exterior into a massive projection screen to show appreciation for the crowds gathered outside. The setup premiered a fresh preview of his upcoming movie King, including the new track co-starring Deepika Padukone, alongside a handwritten personal note to the crowd stating, "To the hearts that made him KING, a lot of love in return."
At midnight on November 2, Khan treated fans with the drop of Tu Mil Jaye, the debut track from King. Composed by Sachin-Jigar and featuring vocals from Arijit Singh alongside Madhubanti Bagchi, the romantic number includes a special rap by Ed Sheeran
SRK's Upcoming King Release
Steered by Siddharth Anand, King marks his latest collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan following their 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, which had raked in ₹1,050 crore worldwide. The star-studded project brings Shah Rukh on screen with his daughter Suhana Khan. It's her first feature film since her 2023 debut The Archies, alongside a prominent cast featuring Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, and Saurabh Shukla. Kareena Kapoor has also joined the film for a special dance number.
King is slated for a worldwide Christmas Eve theatrical release on December 24. It hits theatres a week after Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. Khan's last release was Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which came in December 2023.