Saurabh Sachdeva backs Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana amid trailer criticism.
The actor describes Maricha as a character caught in moral conflict.
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash lead the two-part mythological epic.
Actor Saurabh Sachdeva, who plays Maricha in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, has responded to the criticism surrounding the film’s trailer. With discussions about its casting and visual effects continuing online, the actor has expressed confidence in the makers’ approach. In a conversation with PTI, he said audiences should consider the story and emotions before judging the film.
Saurabh Sachdeva on Ramayana criticism
Acknowledging that religious stories can invite strong reactions, Sachdeva said public criticism did not bother him. He also recognised the sensitivity surrounding religious beliefs and sentiments.
"It doesn't affect me. Now, people have a forum or place to talk about, they can say anything. If you are not getting the story and emotion right, then you can talk about not liking the film. Here definitely our belief is also connected, religious belief, religious sentiment is there, that is what is a little fragile. Hence, many times people will get up strongly and talk," he told PTI.
The actor added that he had seen portions of the film while dubbing and was satisfied with the way the epic had been presented.
"I think the film is well-made, nothing has been added just to add, or we've not done anything just for the sake of it. Whatever I've seen, while dubbing for the film, I feel it is done in a beautiful and right way," he said.
What does Saurabh Sachdeva think of Maricha?
Sachdeva described Maricha as a character caught between conflicting loyalties rather than a straightforward antagonist.
"I don't know how much of a villain Maricha is. He is on the villain side, but he is always in a dilemma about where to stand," he said.
He also praised Tiwari's calm approach on set, describing the filmmaker as a "calm and soft-spoken man".
When will Ramayana release?
Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana also features Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor and Lara Dutta. The first instalment is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, with the second part expected during Diwali 2027.