Saurabh Sachdeva Explains Why He Studied Gulshan Devaiah's Acting Method In 'Bad Cop'

"I was also interested in Gulshan's acting method and spent some time trying to figure out how he works. He's a really intelligent person with a lot of knowledge, and hearing his ideas and viewpoints was fascinating. Both are fantastic and engaging actors to work with, and I truly liked their company. The entire experience was quite pleasant and friendly," shared the actor, who recently won the hearts of audiences with his portrayal of Abid Haque in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'.