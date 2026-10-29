Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Shares Gratitude Note After Ramayana’s LA Premiere: ‘Our Dream, Finding Its Wings’

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's wife, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, celebrated the Ramayana LA premiere with a heartwarming social media post.
Nitesh Tiwari has helmed Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's epic drama.
Ramayana will arrive in cinemas on November 5, 2026.
The makers of Ramayana hosted a special screening of the Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer on October 27. It was screened at the David Geffen Theater at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and the lead cast attended the screening.
Post the Ramayana LA premiere, Ashwiny shared a gratitude note on 'years of sacrifices' and 'silent conversations' that went into the making of the magnum opus.
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shares heartfelt note on Ramayana LA premiere
On Wednesday, taking to her Instagram handle, Ashwiny shared a post featuring pictures from the premiere night. One picture featured Nitesh and Ashwiny with Ranbir and Sai Pallavi. The Panga director also shared an old pic with her National Award-winning director.
"Somewhere along the way, we begin to believe that magic happens. Life unfolds like a story, one thread of love, passion, and belief at a time of doubts, trials, loosing hope, rising again. And sometimes, the most beautiful dreams take shape when people chosen for you walk along, each bringing a piece of their own magic. Gratitude to the humans who follow their calling and dare to dream beyond what exists (sic)," Ashwiny wrote in her note.
"It's Karma. It's Belief. It's egoless. It's patience. It's two parallel lives. It's years of sacrifices. It's silent conversations. It's being alone inspite of loved ones around. It's being your own cheerleader. It's standing tall with gratitude of our roots on a world stage. It's the divinity of creating together. From all of us. From India to the world. Our dream, finding its wings (sic)," she added.
"Walking along on the side with Nitesh at The world premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend on October 27, 2026, at the David Geffen Theater inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California (sic)," Ashwiny concluded.
Ramayana is scheduled to hit the screens on November 5, 2026.