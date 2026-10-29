Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Shares Gratitude Note After Ramayana’s LA Premiere: ‘Our Dream, Finding Its Wings’

"Somewhere along the way, we begin to believe that magic happens. Life unfolds like a story, one thread of love, passion, and belief at a time of doubts, trials, loosing hope, rising again. And sometimes, the most beautiful dreams take shape when people chosen for you walk along, each bringing a piece of their own magic. Gratitude to the humans who follow their calling and dare to dream beyond what exists (sic)," Ashwiny wrote in her note.