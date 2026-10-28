Nitesh Tiwari says real artists recorded every voice for Ramayana’s dubbed versions.
AI is being used only to match lip movements with dialogue.
Yash says Ramayana aims to share Indian culture and heritage globally.
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has clarified that artificial intelligence (AI) is being used in Ramayana only for lip-syncing and not for dubbing voices. Speaking to the press at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on October 27, the director said real artists had recorded the dialogue for different language versions. His comments come amid concerns about AI potentially affecting dubbing professionals.
Nitesh Tiwari clarifies AI use in Ramayana
Explaining the technology’s role, Tiwari said AI would help audiences watch the film in their preferred languages without replacing the artists who provide the voices.
“As far as AI is concerned, it's only being used to lip sync, so that we can present the film to the world in their language. All the voices are dubbed by the artists. AI has only been used to get the lip movement right, so that the audience can enjoy it in their native language. No AI has been used in dubbing, voice is dubbed by real artists only, AI is being used to lip sync,” he said.
The clarification addresses speculation about whether AI-generated voices would be used to create the film’s multilingual versions. Tiwari maintained that the technology was restricted to matching lip movements with the dubbed dialogue.
Yash says Ramayana will take Indian culture to the world
At the premiere, co-producer and actor Yash, who plays Ravana, spoke about the significance of bringing the Indian epic to an international audience.
“Telling our story, which is not just a story, this story, in our country, we don't just tell it. We remember it and pass it down for generations to come. This story has travelled for thousands of years, and I think we are proud to present this story to the world and hope that it will give a message to the world about India as a culture, heritage, and what it offers to the world. Let's celebrate Ramayana,” he said.
The premiere was held at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, with guests invited to wear traditional Indian attire.
Directed by Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman.
The two-part adaptation features music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The first part is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026.