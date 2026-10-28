Yash attended Ramayana LA premiere with the cast and filmmakers.
He greeted the audience in Kannada.
The actor also expressed pride in his roots.
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend had its Los Angeles premiere on October 27, 2026. The epic drama was screened at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Apart from the cast and filmmakers, several international guests also attended Ramayana screening.
Yash, who has co-produced the film, graced the event alongside director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. He walked the red carpet with his wife, Radhika Pandit.
Yash on Ramayana global premiere
At the premiere, Yash spoke about the significance of bringing Ramayana to a global audience. Namit also spoke about Yash’s contribution to the film as an actor and producer.
Yash greeted the audience in Kannada before sharing the Ramayana journey and the importance of representing Indian cinema on the global stage.
“Where you start can never define how far you can go,” Yash said. Expressing pride in his roots, he added, “Today, I’m proud being a member of the Kannada film industry, the Indian film industry, telling our story, which is not just a story.”
On cultural and generational significance of Ramayana
The KGF star also opened up about how the Hindu epic has remained an integral part of India’s storytelling tradition for thousands of years.
“In our country, we just don’t tell the story—we remember it, and we pass it down for generations to come. And this story has travelled for thousands of years,” he said.
“We are proud to present this story to the world, and hope it will give a message to the world which India as a culture, India as a heritage, what it offers to the global audience or the world,” he added.
He concluded his speech, asking the audience to embrace the legacy of the epic, saying, “Let’s celebrate Ramayana. Thank you.”
Yash will be seen as Ravana in the magnum opus. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for a grand worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026.