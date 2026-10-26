WPL 2027 Auction: Full Breakdown Of Remaining Purse, Slots, And Target Players Team-Wise

WPL 2027 Auction will take place on October 28 in Kochi
A total of 146 players have registered for 27 available slots
UP Warriorz enter the auction with the biggest remaining purse of ₹3.75 crore
All five Women's Premier League (WPL) franchises are gearing up for the 2027 season auction, scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, in Kochi.
Having preserved their core squads while releasing a select few players, teams will look to fill a combined 27 vacant slots with key specialist options. The mini-auction will give teams an opportunity to fill the remaining vacancies, address weaknesses and bring fresh talent into their setups before the new season begins.
Here is a complete breakdown of the available purse and remaining slots for every team ahead of the auction.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Available Purse: Rs. 1.15 Crore
Total Available Slots: 5
Overseas Slot available: 2
Heading into the auction with key squad holes, two-time champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have parted ways with Grace Harris, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, and Gautami Naik.
On the bright side, Ellyse Perry may return after missing last season, providing a massive boost to the top order following Harris' departure. To offset the exits of Hemalatha and Naik, RCB will be on the hunt for reliable middle-order batters, alongside targeting a backup pace option for Lauren Bell.
Retained Players: Arundhati Reddy, Ellyse Perry*, Georgia Voll*, Lauren Bell*, Nadine De Klerk*, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Available Purse: Rs. 0.9 Crore
Total Available Slots: 6
Overseas Slot available: 0
Heading into the auction after releasing six players, Mumbai Indians have already made early moves by acquiring Tara Norris via trade from UP Warriorz. However, parting ways with G Kamalini caught many by surprise, given that the talented wicketkeeper-batter is expected to feature in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup.
Replacing Kamalini will be a primary focus for Mumbai, though the franchise boasts a strong, stable core following key retentions.
Retained Players: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Vaishnavi Sharma, Tara Norris (traded).
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Available Purse: Rs. 1.1 Crore
Total Available Slots: 5
Overseas Slot available: 1
Delhi Capitals, one of the league's most consistent sides, have retained their core while releasing Alana King, Eddla Srujana, Lizelle Lee, Pragati Singh, Sneh Rana, and Taniyaa Bhatia.
Lee and Rana remain the most notable departures as Delhi look to restructure following four consecutive defeats in the league finals. While Lee finished as DC's leading run-scorer in the previous edition, Rana struggled to make an impact.
Their exits leave the franchise with the daunting task of signing a top-order wicketkeeper-batter. Furthermore, releasing both Rana and King means DC will need to search for a quality spin-bowling option to support Shree Charani.
Retained Players: Annabel Sutherland*, Chinelle Henry*, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodriguez, Laura Wolvaardt*, Lucy Hamilton*, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp*, Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma
Gujarat Giants (GG)
Available Purse: Rs. 1.25 Crore
Total Available Slots: 3
Overseas Slot available: 1
Having parted ways with just four players, Gujarat Giants enter the auction with only three vacant slots to fill. Their biggest release is Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, who managed just a single appearance for the franchise last season.
With their starting XI largely settled, GG's primary objective will be to add lower-order power hitters. The franchise could also set their sights on acquiring the services of experienced all-rounder Grace Harris.
Retained Players: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham*, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth*, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine*, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia
UP Warriorz (UPW)
Available Purse: Rs. 3.75 Crore
Total Available Slots: 8
Overseas Slot available: 3
Heading into the auction with eight vacant slots to fill, UP Warriorz face a busy day after parting ways with a league-high nine players. The notable departures include Amy Jones, Chloe Tryon, Deandra Dottin, Asha Sobhana, and Shweta Sehrawat.
The exits of Jones and Sehrawat leave UPW searching for wicketkeeping cover. Additionally, the franchise will need to target a third spinner to complement Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma, as well as explosive power hitters to fill the void left by Dottin and Tryon.
Retained Players: Meg Lanning (c), Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Pratika Rawal