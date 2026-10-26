WPL 2027 Auction: Full Breakdown Of Remaining Purse, Slots, And Target Players Team-Wise

Available Purse: Rs. 1.15 Crore

Total Available Slots: 5

Overseas Slot available: 2

Heading into the auction with key squad holes, two-time champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have parted ways with Grace Harris, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, and Gautami Naik.

On the bright side, Ellyse Perry may return after missing last season, providing a massive boost to the top order following Harris' departure. To offset the exits of Hemalatha and Naik, RCB will be on the hunt for reliable middle-order batters, alongside targeting a backup pace option for Lauren Bell.

Retained Players: Arundhati Reddy, Ellyse Perry*, Georgia Voll*, Lauren Bell*, Nadine De Klerk*, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana