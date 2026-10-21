India Begin U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Title Defence Against West Indies Next Year - Check Full Schedule

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

The ICC announced the schedule for the U19 Women's T20 World Cup. A total of 16 teams will compete in the tournament, with defending champion India starting their campaign on January 22, 2027.

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Summary of this article

  • India open their ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup title defence against the West Indies in Kathmandu on January 22

  • The ICC announced the schedule for the third edition of the tournament on Wednesday

  • The competition runs from January 21 to February 6 across Bangladesh and Nepal

India open their ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup title defence against the West Indies in Kathmandu on January 22 after the International Cricket Council on Wednesday announced the schedule for the third edition of the tournament.

The competition runs from January 21 to February 6 across Bangladesh and Nepal. It has four groups of four teams each, with matches spread across venues in Chattogram, Sylhet and Kathmandu.

The opener matters for India because they come in as defending champions and are placed in a group that also includes co-hosts Nepal and Ireland. The tournament schedule also sets out the opening-day fixtures, the Super Six format and the knockout dates.

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Group Stage Lineup

India are in Group A with co-hosts Nepal, West Indies and Ireland. Two-time champions India start against West Indies in Kathmandu, while Nepal open their campaign against Ireland on January 22.

The tournament begins a day earlier. Co-hosts Bangladesh face the UAE on January 21, while Australia, the runners-up at the previous edition, take on Nigeria in Sylhet on the same day.

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Kathmandu hosts two more games on January 21. Sri Lanka play Scotland at the Upper Mulpani International Cricket Ground, followed by England against the USA. In Chattogram on January 22, New Zealand meet Samoa and South Africa play Pakistan.

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Full Group Draw

- Group A: India, Ireland, West Indies and Nepal

- Group B: South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan and Samoa

- Group C: Australia, Bangladesh, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

- Group D: England, Sri Lanka, the United States of America (USA) and Scotland

ICC U19 Women's World Cup Schedule

MatchDateVenue
BANGLADESH vs UAEThursday, 21 JanuarySylhet, Bangladesh
SRI LANKA vs SCOTLANDThursday, 21 JanuaryMulpani, Nepal
AUSTRALIA vs NIGERIAThursday, 21 JanuarySylhet, Bangladesh
ENGLAND vs USAThursday, 21 JanuaryMulpani, Nepal
NEW ZEALAND vs SAMOAFriday, 22 JanuaryChattogram, Bangladesh
NEPAL vs IRELANDFriday, 22 JanuaryTU, Kirtipur, Nepal
SOUTH AFRICA vs PAKISTANFriday, 22 JanuaryChattogram, Bangladesh
INDIA vs WEST INDIESFriday, 22 JanuaryTU, Kirtipur, Nepal
UAE vs NIGERIASaturday, 23 JanuarySylhet, Bangladesh
USA vs SCOTLANDSaturday, 23 JanuaryMulpani, Nepal
BANGLADESH vs AUSTRALIASaturday, 23 JanuarySylhet, Bangladesh
SRI LANKA vs ENGLANDSaturday, 23 JanuaryMulpani, Nepal
SAMOA vs SOUTH AFRICASunday, 24 JanuaryChattogram, Bangladesh
NEPAL vs INDIASunday, 24 JanuaryTU, Kirtipur, Nepal
PAKISTAN vs NEW ZEALANDSunday, 24 JanuaryChattogram, Bangladesh
IRELAND vs WEST INDIESSunday, 24 JanuaryTU, Kirtipur, Nepal
AUSTRALIA vs UAEMonday, 25 JanuarySylhet, Bangladesh
ENGLAND vs SCOTLANDMonday, 25 JanuaryMulpani, Nepal
BANGLADESH vs NIGERIAMonday, 25 JanuarySylhet, Bangladesh
USA vs SRI LANKAMonday, 25 JanuaryMulpani, Nepal
PAKISTAN vs SAMOATuesday, 26 JanuaryChattogram, Bangladesh
WEST INDIES vs NEPALTuesday, 26 JanuaryTU, Kirtipur, Nepal
NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICATuesday, 26 JanuaryChattogram, Bangladesh
INDIA vs IRELANDTuesday, 26 JanuaryTU, Kirtipur, Nepal
A4 vs D4Wednesday, 27 JanuaryTU, Kirtipur, Nepal
B4 vs C4Thursday, 28 JanuaryChattogram, Bangladesh
A3 vs D2Thursday, 28 JanuaryMulpani, Nepal
D1 vs A2Thursday, 28 JanuaryMulpani, Nepal
B3 vs C2Friday, 29 JanuarySylhet, Bangladesh
C1 vs B2Friday, 29 JanuarySylhet, Bangladesh
B1 vs C3Saturday, 30 JanuarySylhet, Bangladesh
A2 vs D3Sunday, 31 JanuaryChattogram, Bangladesh
A1 vs D2Sunday, 31 JanuaryChattogram, Bangladesh
D1 vs A3Monday, 1 FebruaryChattogram, Bangladesh
C1 vs B3Monday, 1 FebruarySylhet, Bangladesh
C3 vs B2Monday, 1 FebruarySylhet, Bangladesh
D3 vs A1Tuesday, 2 FebruaryChattogram, Bangladesh
B1 vs C2Tuesday, 2 FebruarySylhet, Bangladesh
SEMI FINAL 1Thursday, 4 FebruaryChattogram, Bangladesh
SEMI FINAL 2Thursday, 4 FebruaryChattogram, Bangladesh
FINALSaturday, 6 FebruaryChattogram, Bangladesh

Knockout Schedule

The group stage runs through January 26. The teams that qualify then move into the Super Six stage.

From there, the sides will be split into two groups. The top two teams advance to the semi-finals.

Chattogram hosts the knockouts. The semi-finals are scheduled for February 4, with February 5 kept as a reserve day. The final will be played in Chattogram on February 6, with February 7 set aside as a reserve day.

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