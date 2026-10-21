India Begin U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Title Defence Against West Indies Next Year - Check Full Schedule

India open their ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup title defence against the West Indies in Kathmandu on January 22
The ICC announced the schedule for the third edition of the tournament on Wednesday
The competition runs from January 21 to February 6 across Bangladesh and Nepal
India open their ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup title defence against the West Indies in Kathmandu on January 22 after the International Cricket Council on Wednesday announced the schedule for the third edition of the tournament.
The competition runs from January 21 to February 6 across Bangladesh and Nepal. It has four groups of four teams each, with matches spread across venues in Chattogram, Sylhet and Kathmandu.
The opener matters for India because they come in as defending champions and are placed in a group that also includes co-hosts Nepal and Ireland. The tournament schedule also sets out the opening-day fixtures, the Super Six format and the knockout dates.
Group Stage Lineup
India are in Group A with co-hosts Nepal, West Indies and Ireland. Two-time champions India start against West Indies in Kathmandu, while Nepal open their campaign against Ireland on January 22.
The tournament begins a day earlier. Co-hosts Bangladesh face the UAE on January 21, while Australia, the runners-up at the previous edition, take on Nigeria in Sylhet on the same day.
Kathmandu hosts two more games on January 21. Sri Lanka play Scotland at the Upper Mulpani International Cricket Ground, followed by England against the USA. In Chattogram on January 22, New Zealand meet Samoa and South Africa play Pakistan.
Full Group Draw
- Group A: India, Ireland, West Indies and Nepal
- Group B: South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan and Samoa
- Group C: Australia, Bangladesh, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Group D: England, Sri Lanka, the United States of America (USA) and Scotland
ICC U19 Women's World Cup Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|BANGLADESH vs UAE
|Thursday, 21 January
|Sylhet, Bangladesh
|SRI LANKA vs SCOTLAND
|Thursday, 21 January
|Mulpani, Nepal
|AUSTRALIA vs NIGERIA
|Thursday, 21 January
|Sylhet, Bangladesh
|ENGLAND vs USA
|Thursday, 21 January
|Mulpani, Nepal
|NEW ZEALAND vs SAMOA
|Friday, 22 January
|Chattogram, Bangladesh
|NEPAL vs IRELAND
|Friday, 22 January
|TU, Kirtipur, Nepal
|SOUTH AFRICA vs PAKISTAN
|Friday, 22 January
|Chattogram, Bangladesh
|INDIA vs WEST INDIES
|Friday, 22 January
|TU, Kirtipur, Nepal
|UAE vs NIGERIA
|Saturday, 23 January
|Sylhet, Bangladesh
|USA vs SCOTLAND
|Saturday, 23 January
|Mulpani, Nepal
|BANGLADESH vs AUSTRALIA
|Saturday, 23 January
|Sylhet, Bangladesh
|SRI LANKA vs ENGLAND
|Saturday, 23 January
|Mulpani, Nepal
|SAMOA vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Sunday, 24 January
|Chattogram, Bangladesh
|NEPAL vs INDIA
|Sunday, 24 January
|TU, Kirtipur, Nepal
|PAKISTAN vs NEW ZEALAND
|Sunday, 24 January
|Chattogram, Bangladesh
|IRELAND vs WEST INDIES
|Sunday, 24 January
|TU, Kirtipur, Nepal
|AUSTRALIA vs UAE
|Monday, 25 January
|Sylhet, Bangladesh
|ENGLAND vs SCOTLAND
|Monday, 25 January
|Mulpani, Nepal
|BANGLADESH vs NIGERIA
|Monday, 25 January
|Sylhet, Bangladesh
|USA vs SRI LANKA
|Monday, 25 January
|Mulpani, Nepal
|PAKISTAN vs SAMOA
|Tuesday, 26 January
|Chattogram, Bangladesh
|WEST INDIES vs NEPAL
|Tuesday, 26 January
|TU, Kirtipur, Nepal
|NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Tuesday, 26 January
|Chattogram, Bangladesh
|INDIA vs IRELAND
|Tuesday, 26 January
|TU, Kirtipur, Nepal
|A4 vs D4
|Wednesday, 27 January
|TU, Kirtipur, Nepal
|B4 vs C4
|Thursday, 28 January
|Chattogram, Bangladesh
|A3 vs D2
|Thursday, 28 January
|Mulpani, Nepal
|D1 vs A2
|Thursday, 28 January
|Mulpani, Nepal
|B3 vs C2
|Friday, 29 January
|Sylhet, Bangladesh
|C1 vs B2
|Friday, 29 January
|Sylhet, Bangladesh
|B1 vs C3
|Saturday, 30 January
|Sylhet, Bangladesh
|A2 vs D3
|Sunday, 31 January
|Chattogram, Bangladesh
|A1 vs D2
|Sunday, 31 January
|Chattogram, Bangladesh
|D1 vs A3
|Monday, 1 February
|Chattogram, Bangladesh
|C1 vs B3
|Monday, 1 February
|Sylhet, Bangladesh
|C3 vs B2
|Monday, 1 February
|Sylhet, Bangladesh
|D3 vs A1
|Tuesday, 2 February
|Chattogram, Bangladesh
|B1 vs C2
|Tuesday, 2 February
|Sylhet, Bangladesh
|SEMI FINAL 1
|Thursday, 4 February
|Chattogram, Bangladesh
|SEMI FINAL 2
|Thursday, 4 February
|Chattogram, Bangladesh
|FINAL
|Saturday, 6 February
|Chattogram, Bangladesh
Knockout Schedule
The group stage runs through January 26. The teams that qualify then move into the Super Six stage.
From there, the sides will be split into two groups. The top two teams advance to the semi-finals.
Chattogram hosts the knockouts. The semi-finals are scheduled for February 4, with February 5 kept as a reserve day. The final will be played in Chattogram on February 6, with February 7 set aside as a reserve day.