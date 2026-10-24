Pakistan To Host Women’s T20 World Cup 2028: Where Will India Play?

Pakistan are set to host most matches of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2028 from September 7 to October 1
The UAE is being considered as the neutral venue for India’s matches under the hybrid model
Lahore could host the final if India fail to qualify, while Australia and New Zealand will host the 2028 Men’s T20 World Cup
Pakistan are expected to host most matches of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2028, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) likely to serve as the neutral venue for India’s fixtures under the hybrid arrangement between the two neighbouring countries.
The ICC confirmed on Friday that the 12-team competition will run from September 7 to October 1, 2028. While Pakistan have been named the main hosts, the venue for matches featuring India is yet to be finalised.
Under the hybrid model agreed upon by India and Pakistan, either side must play at a neutral venue whenever the other country hosts an ICC or Asian tournament. The arrangement came into effect with the 2025 Champions Trophy, which was held in Pakistan.
India played their entire Champions Trophy campaign in the UAE and lifted the trophy after beating New Zealand in the final in Dubai. Pakistan hosted 10 of the 15 matches, including a semifinal in Lahore that did not feature India.
A PCB official told PTI that Pakistan were keen to host the Women’s T20 World Cup but would ask the ICC to retain the same hosting arrangement used for the Champions Trophy.
“We would like to host matches of both groups and the knockout matches where the Indian team is not involved,” he told PTI.
“UAE will probably be the neutral venue of choice for everyone because the travel between Pakistan and Dubai is short, and logistics becomes less expensive and easier to handle,” he added.
India’s status as one of the top sides in women’s cricket makes them strong contenders to reach the knockout stage. According to the PCB source, if India fail to qualify for the final, the title clash would be staged in Lahore.
Hosting an ICC tournament also offers financial benefits to the country concerned, with the governing body providing a hosting fee and funds to meet other organisational expenses.
The PCB official said the tournament would help strengthen the profile of women’s cricket in Pakistan, which has the talent to build a competitive squad for the 2028 edition.
Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the 2028 Men’s T20 World Cup from October 12 to November 12.
With PTI Inputs