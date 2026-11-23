India A will lock horns with Pakistan A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament on Tuesday, November 24
The match will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha
Check live streaming details, match preview, full squads, telecast information, and more below
After an embarrassing defeat to Pakistan A, Tilak Varma-led India A will look to bounce back with a win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, November 24, at the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament.
India A and the UAE will lock horns at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.
India A will look to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals with a win over the UAE.
The match is crucial, as if India A lose, they will not make it to the top four, while even a win doesn't guarantee a spot.
All You Need To Know About The India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars Match
When and where will the India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars Match take place?
The Asia Cup Rising Stars (50 Overs) between India A and UAE will be played at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Tuesday, November 24.
What time will the India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars Match begin?
The match is scheduled to begin at 03:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 03:00 PM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars Match?
The ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and UAE will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How can fans watch the India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars Match online in India?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and UAE on the Sony LIV app and website in India.