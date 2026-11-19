India A open their 50-over ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 campaign against Nepal on Friday, November 20
The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha
Captain Tilak Varma and vice-captain Rinku Singh headline a strong India A squad that includes Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India A will open their ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 campaign against Nepal on Friday, November 20, in Doha.
The Group B clash is scheduled at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, with action getting underway at 3:30 PM IST.
India A are fielding a stacked squad in the 50-over tournament under captain Tilak Varma, featuring explosive T20 opener Abhishek Sharma alongside young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Vice-captain Rinku Singh, Prince Yadav, and Harshit Rana are among the other prominent names in the lineup.
Backed by such depth, India A will look to get off to a flying start and push for the title.
All You Need To Know About The India A vs Nepal A Asia Cup Rising Stars Match
When and where will the India A vs Nepal A Asia Cup Rising Stars Match take place?
The Asia Cup Rising Stars (50 Overs) between India A and Nepal A will be played at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Friday, November 20.
What time will the India A vs Nepal A Asia Cup Rising Stars Match begin?
The match is scheduled to begin at 03:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 03:00 PM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India A vs Nepal A Asia Cup Rising Stars Match?
The ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Nepal A will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How can fans watch the India A vs Nepal A Asia Cup Rising Stars Match online in India?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Nepal A on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Squads
India A: Tilak Varma (C), Rinku Singh (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan, Ayush Badoni.
Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Basir Ahamad, Arjun Kumal, Nandan Yadav, Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Deepak Dumre, Sundeep Jora, Abhishesh Gautam, Ishan Pandey, Rashid Khan, Dev Khanal.