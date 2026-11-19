India a vs nepal a acc asia cup rising live streaming when and where to watch doha

India A Vs Nepal, A ACC Asia Cup Rising Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 19 November 2026 5:05 pm Published at: 19 November 2026 5:02 pm Updated on:

Captain Tilak Varma leads a star-studded India A squad, featuring Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Prince Yadav, and Harshit Rana, against Nepal on Friday, November 20, in Doha as they open their 50-over ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 campaign. Check live streaming, preview, squad, when and where to watch

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 19 November 2026 5:05 pm Published at: 19 November 2026 5:02 pm Updated on:

Indian openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma out on crease during IND vs SL Asian Games 2026 semifinal. Photo: PTI