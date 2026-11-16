When Will India Play Their Next ODI Match? Here's Men In Blue's 50-Over Schedule Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2027

India sealed the five-match ODI series 3-1 against New Zealand with a 22-run win in Tauranga on Sunday
The build-up to the 2027 World Cup now gives India at least 20 ODIs before the tournament
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to get at least 18 ODIs before the World Cup, barring the West Indies series
India will get a minimum of 20 ODIs to prepare for the 2027 World Cup after sealing a 3-1 series win in New Zealand. The next World Cup will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
India wrapped up the five-match ODI series with a 22-run win in Tauranga on Sunday. The third match in Hamilton was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain.
The series gives India a clearer build-up path before the tournament in October next year. It also offers a first look at the kind of conditions their batters may face away from the flat home tracks on which they scored heavily.
New Zealand Series Finish
India escaped in Tauranga.
Arshdeep Singh led a pace-driven fightback as India defended 209 and clinched the ODI series 3-1. New Zealand were 64/1 and looked in control before the collapse began.
The hosts then lost five wickets for 55 runs and were bowled out for 187 in 48.1 overs. That slide turned a likely chase into a 22-run defeat.
The tour had already brought India success in the shorter format. They won the T20I series 3-2 before taking the ODI contest.
Road To World Cup
India now shift quickly.
Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and a few others will stay back in New Zealand for the two-match Test series. Most of the ODI squad will return home and prepare for a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka from December 13 to 19, 2026.
Zimbabwe will then tour India in the new year for a bilateral ODI series, their first such visit in 24 years. The last time Zimbabwe played an ODI series in India was in 2002, when Sourav Ganguly led India to a 3-2 win in a five-match contest.
India might also tour the West Indies for an ODI series next year, though nothing has been made official. The 2027 Asia Cup in Bangladesh, scheduled from June 18 to July 4, will add more 50-over matches before the World Cup.
A further block of games could come in South Africa. India are expected to play a six-match ODI series there at venues including Johannesburg, Cape Town and Centurion.
Schedule And Group
India’s ODI schedule after the New Zealand series includes Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, West Indies, the Asia Cup and South Africa.
- Sri Lanka: December 13 to 19, 2026 — 3 matches
- Zimbabwe: January 3 to 9, 2027 — 3 matches
- West Indies: TBD — TBD
- Asia Cup: June 18 to July 4, 2027 — 6 matches
- South Africa: TBD — 6 matches
India finished runners-up in the last World Cup in 2023. They are in Group A for the 2027 ODI World Cup with Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A.
Barring the West Indies series, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to get at least 18 ODIs before the World Cup. If the West Indies tour happens, it is expected to be at least three matches, which takes India to a minimum of 20 ODIs in the build-up.