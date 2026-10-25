Shaheen Afridi Scripts History Against England, Joins Mohammed Shami And Rashid Khan

Shaheen Afridi completes 150 ODI wickets in just 80 matches
Shaheen joins Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan in the elite bowling list
The Pakistan pacer dismisses Tom Banton to achieve the milestone against England
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi continues to strengthen his reputation as one of the most dangerous fast bowlers in modern-day cricket. The left-arm pacer achieved a significant career milestone during Pakistan's fourth ODI against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 25, joining India's Mohammed Shami and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in an elite bowling club.
Shaheen claimed his 150th ODI wicket by dismissing England opener Tom Banton in the opening over of the match. The breakthrough made the occasion even more memorable, as the Pakistani speedster reached the landmark in just 80 matches.
Shaheen Afridi Becomes Pakistan's Fastest Pacer to 150 ODI Wickets
The milestone puts Shaheen among the quickest bowlers to reach 150 wickets in the 50-over format. He has become Pakistan's fastest fast bowler to achieve the feat and the second-fastest bowler from the country overall.
Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq remains ahead of Shaheen, having reached the landmark in 78 matches. Shaheen, meanwhile, has matched the pace of two other accomplished international bowlers, Mohammed Shami and Rashid, who also took 80 matches to complete 150 ODI wickets.
Fastest to 150 ODI Wickets
73 matches: Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal)
77 matches: Mitchell Starc (Australia)
78 matches: Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan)
80 matches: Mohammed Shami (India), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)
81 matches: Trent Boult (New Zealand)
Mohammed Shami Leads Impressive Bowling Strike Rate List
Shaheen's impact in ODIs is also reflected in his bowling strike rate. Among bowlers from full-member nations with at least 100 wickets, Shami leads the charts with a strike rate of 25.8.
With his ability to swing the new ball and deliver crucial breakthroughs, Shaheen remains a key weapon for Pakistan. Reaching the 150-wicket mark alongside Shami and Rashid adds another remarkable achievement to his international career.