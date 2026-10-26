Mohun Bagan Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: CFC Rely On Ramon Tanque For Goals

Mohun Bagan Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates, ISL 2026-27: Mohun Bagan play their first home game of the season at Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake, Kolkata as they take on Chennaiyin FC. Check real-time updates of the MBSG vs CFC match

Mohun Bagan Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates: Mohun Bagan Super Giant host Chennaiyin FC at their home on Monday, October 26, while staying at the sixth place in the ISL 2026-27 league table. They suffered a shock loss against NorthEast United in their season opener but came back strong by defeating SC Delhi in the second match. With three points on the board, Mariners return to their hunting ground with nothing less than three points in their mind. Panagiotis Dimperis will reply on Dejan Drzic, Miguel Ferreira, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Lee Erwin to deliver for them. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC are still without a win in the ISL 2026-27 so far. They drew against FC Goa in their season opener and lost against Bengaluru FC away from home. They will not allow three points to slip out of their hand, despite it being an away game for the Marinamachans. Get MBSG vs CFC ISL 2026-27 live score updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Oct 2026, 06:50:49 pm IST Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: Lineups Confirmed For Both Sides The buses have rolled in! 🚌



Here’s how the Mariners and the Marina Machans line up for battle at the Salt Lake tonight. ⚔️ #MBSGCFC #WeAreOpen #MGISL13 pic.twitter.com/mop2oHacyl — MG Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 26, 2026

26 Oct 2026, 06:30:37 pm IST Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: Ramon Tanque Key Threat For CFC Ramon Tanque remains Chennaiyin's main threat despite not scoring yet. The forward, who joined on loan from Persib Bandung, has taken 11 shots in 2 ISL games this season, though only 3 have been on target.

26 Oct 2026, 06:17:07 pm IST Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: Miguel Figueira Stands Out Miguel Figueira stands out for Mohun Bagan. He scored the winner in the 2-1 victory over DC Delhi and has taken 8 shots this season, with 5 on target.

26 Oct 2026, 06:03:02 pm IST Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: Head-To-Head Record The head-to-head record favours Mohun Bagan. In 12 meetings, the Mariners have won 6, Chennaiyin FC have won 2 and 4 matches have ended in draws.

26 Oct 2026, 05:48:45 pm IST Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: MBSG Team News Mohun Bagan have a full squad available. The home side are set to face Chennaiyin FC without any fitness concerns.

26 Oct 2026, 05:38:18 pm IST Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: Third Away Match In A Row For CFC Monday's game will also be Chennaiyin FC's third away match in a row. That run adds to the challenge, and the side need to pull up their socks if they are to give themselves a decent chance of reaching the playoffs.

26 Oct 2026, 05:27:06 pm IST Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: Chennaiyin FC Yet To Win Clifford Miranda's side began with a 1-1 draw against FC Goa in their season opener. That was followed by a 2-0 loss to Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, leaving them with one point from two matches.

26 Oct 2026, 05:20:36 pm IST Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: MBSG Sixth In League Table Mohun Bagan are now sixth with three points. A win over Chennaiyin FC would move them closer to the top and give them back-to-back results before the league gathers pace.

26 Oct 2026, 05:13:15 pm IST Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: Panagiotis Dimperis Looking To Steady Ship Mohun Bagan have already had a mixed start. Panagiotis Dimperis' side opened their ISL 2026-27 campaign with a 1-0 defeat to NorthEast United. They responded in their last match with a 2-1 win over SC Delhi, a result that steadied their season and lifted them up the table.

26 Oct 2026, 05:06:57 pm IST Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: CFC Chasing First Victory The game matters early for both sides—Mohun Bagan want to build on their first win of the campaign while Chennaiyin are still chasing their first victory.

26 Oct 2026, 05:02:15 pm IST Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: First Home Game Of MBSG Mohun Bagan return to the VYBK Stadium on Monday for their first home match of the MG Indian Super League 2026-27 season, with Chennaiyin FC visiting in matchweek 3.