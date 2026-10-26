Mohun Bagan Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2026-27: CFC Rely On Ramon Tanque For Goals

Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: Lineups Confirmed For Both Sides
Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: Ramon Tanque Key Threat For CFC
Ramon Tanque remains Chennaiyin's main threat despite not scoring yet. The forward, who joined on loan from Persib Bandung, has taken 11 shots in 2 ISL games this season, though only 3 have been on target.
Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: Miguel Figueira Stands Out
Miguel Figueira stands out for Mohun Bagan. He scored the winner in the 2-1 victory over DC Delhi and has taken 8 shots this season, with 5 on target.
Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: Head-To-Head Record
The head-to-head record favours Mohun Bagan. In 12 meetings, the Mariners have won 6, Chennaiyin FC have won 2 and 4 matches have ended in draws.
Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: MBSG Team News
Mohun Bagan have a full squad available.
The home side are set to face Chennaiyin FC without any fitness concerns.
Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: Third Away Match In A Row For CFC
Monday's game will also be Chennaiyin FC's third away match in a row. That run adds to the challenge, and the side need to pull up their socks if they are to give themselves a decent chance of reaching the playoffs.
Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: Chennaiyin FC Yet To Win
Clifford Miranda's side began with a 1-1 draw against FC Goa in their season opener. That was followed by a 2-0 loss to Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, leaving them with one point from two matches.
Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: MBSG Sixth In League Table
Mohun Bagan are now sixth with three points. A win over Chennaiyin FC would move them closer to the top and give them back-to-back results before the league gathers pace.
Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: Panagiotis Dimperis Looking To Steady Ship
Panagiotis Dimperis' side opened their ISL 2026-27 campaign with a 1-0 defeat to NorthEast United. They responded in their last match with a 2-1 win over SC Delhi, a result that steadied their season and lifted them up the table.
Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: CFC Chasing First Victory
The game matters early for both sides—Mohun Bagan want to build on their first win of the campaign while Chennaiyin are still chasing their first victory.
Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: First Home Game Of MBSG
Mohun Bagan return to the VYBK Stadium on Monday for their first home match of the MG Indian Super League 2026-27 season, with Chennaiyin FC visiting in matchweek 3.
Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Updates Today: Welcome!
Welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Super League 2026-27 clash, where Mohun Bagan Super Giant play host to Chennaiyin FC under the lights at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata! The Mariners enter this fixture looking to build momentum on home soil following their recent victory, while Clifford Miranda's Marina Machans cross the coast in search of their first three points of the season after a challenging away run. With tactical battles brewing all across the pitch, familiar faces like Anirudh Thapa taking on his former side, and a roaring home crowd behind the green-and-maroon brigade, all signs point to an intense 90 minutes. Grab your seat and stay tuned as we bring you every tackle, goal, and major match-defining moment live as it happens!