Bengaluru Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2026-27: Perovic Strikes As The Blues Double Their Lead

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2026-27: Follow BFC vs CFC Matchday 2 clash in the Indian Super League on Saturday, October 17, with live scores and play-by-play updates from Sree Kanteerava Stadium

Bengaluru FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2026-27: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BFC vs CFC Matchday 2 clash.

Bengaluru FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2026-27: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BFC vs CFC Matchday 2 clash. X/@bengalurufc

Bengaluru FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2026-27: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BFC vs CFC Matchday 2 clash in the Indian Super League on Saturday, October 17. Bengaluru FC, playing at home at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, will look to build on their opening 3-2 comeback win over Sporting Club Delhi, sealed by Menno Koch’s 89th-minute winner. Chennaiyin FC, coached by Clifford Miranda, drew 1-1 against FC Goa in their first match and will be aiming to secure their first victory of the campaign. Kick-off is at 7:30 PM IST, with live streaming available on SonyLIV and the Indian Super League’s official YouTube channel in India.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Oct 2026, 09:40:24 pm IST Full Time | Bengaluru 2-0 Chennaiyin FT: BFC 2⃣- 0⃣CFC



All 3 points in the Southern Derby 💙



Watch #BFCCFC live on Youtube and SonyLIV: https://t.co/yRQJ1KzXES#WeAreBFC #MGISL13 #NammaUsiru pic.twitter.com/j0ea6Y8zVh — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) October 17, 2026

17 Oct 2026, 09:23:23 pm IST Bengaluru Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 87' BFC 2-0 CFC Chennaiyin FC's Jiteshwor gets an effort on target as the Marina Machans continue searching for a late goal against the Blues.

17 Oct 2026, 09:12:30 pm IST Bengaluru Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 79' BFC 2-0 CFC Nikhil Poojary goes into the referee’s book for Bengaluru FC. The defender will need to be cautious for the remainder of the match, with a second yellow card potentially resulting in a sending-off.

17 Oct 2026, 09:08:01 pm IST Bengaluru Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 76' BFC 2-0 CFC Chennaiyin FC have a chance to put the Bengaluru defence under pressure as they win a corner, with Nikhil Poojary the last to touch the ball. The Marina Machans are still trailing 2-0 and need to make set-pieces count if they hope to find a way back into this contest.

17 Oct 2026, 09:08:01 pm IST Bengaluru Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 70' BFC 2-0 CFC A familiar face joins the action for Bengaluru FC as Sunil Chhetri comes on for Soham Varshneya. The Blues are 2-0 up against Chennaiyin FC, and the veteran forward will be looking to make his presence felt in the closing stages. Chhetri is involved in a foul four minutes later, with the game continuing to heat up.

17 Oct 2026, 08:50:51 pm IST Bengaluru Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 56' BFC 2-0 CFC Bengaluru FC earn a free kick in their own half after Soham Varshneya is fouled. With a 2-0 cushion, the Blues can take a moment to regroup and keep Chennaiyin FC at bay as the second half unfolds.

17 Oct 2026, 08:44:35 pm IST Bengaluru Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 52' GOALLLLL | BFC 2-0 CFC Mihailo Perović fires Bengaluru FC into a commanding 2-0 lead against Chennaiyin FC! Borja Martinez Giner provides the assist as the hosts strike early in the second half. Chennaiyin now have a mountain to climb if they are to salvage something from this ISL clash.

17 Oct 2026, 08:28:51 pm IST Bengaluru Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2026-27: Half Time | BFC 1-0 CFC Half-time at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, and Bengaluru FC head into the break with a 1-0 lead over Chennaiyin FC. Ryan Williams' 24th-minute strike has made the difference so far, with the Blues holding the edge. Chennaiyin need to find a response after the break if they are to get back into this ISL clash.

17 Oct 2026, 08:18:16 pm IST Bengaluru Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 45' BFC 1-0 CFC Bengaluru FC's Ricky receives a yellow card just before the break. The Blues lead Chennaiyin FC 1-0 thanks to Ryan Williams' 24th-minute strike, but they will need to keep their discipline as the first half draws to a close.

17 Oct 2026, 08:13:31 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 39' BFC 1-0 CFC Ramon gets Chennaiyin FC's effort on target as the visitors look to find a way back into the game. Trailing 1-0 after Ryan Williams' opener, CFC need to make their attacking moves count as they search for an equaliser before half-time.

17 Oct 2026, 08:10:07 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 35' Yellow Card | BFC 1-0 CFC Chennaiyin FC's Emmanuel is shown a yellow card as the visitors look to keep Bengaluru FC in check. With BFC leading 1-0, Chennaiyin will need to be careful not to let their frustration creep into their game.

17 Oct 2026, 08:05:31 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 24' BFC 1-0 CFC Ryan Williams is making an impact! Fresh from putting Bengaluru FC ahead, the midfielder tests the target again as the hosts look to keep the pressure on Chennaiyin FC and build on their advantage.

17 Oct 2026, 07:56:29 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 24' GOALLLLLLLLL! BFC 1-0 CFC GOOOOAL! Bengaluru FC strike first! Ryan Williams gets his name on the scoresheet to put the hosts 1-0 ahead against Chennaiyin FC. BFC have the breakthrough at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, and now the visitors have a fight on their hands as they look to find a way back into the contest.

17 Oct 2026, 07:55:17 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 10' BFC 0-0 CFC Bengaluru FC are beginning to make their presence felt as Perovic tests the Chennaiyin FC defence with an effort on target. It's an early attempt to get the hosts going, and BFC will hope to build on this as they look to find a breakthrough in the opening stages.