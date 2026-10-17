Bengaluru Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2026-27: Perovic Strikes As The Blues Double Their Lead

Full Time | Bengaluru 2-0 Chennaiyin
Bengaluru Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 87' BFC 2-0 CFC
Chennaiyin FC's Jiteshwor gets an effort on target as the Marina Machans continue searching for a late goal against the Blues.
Bengaluru Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 79' BFC 2-0 CFC
Nikhil Poojary goes into the referee’s book for Bengaluru FC. The defender will need to be cautious for the remainder of the match, with a second yellow card potentially resulting in a sending-off.
Bengaluru Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 76' BFC 2-0 CFC
Chennaiyin FC have a chance to put the Bengaluru defence under pressure as they win a corner, with Nikhil Poojary the last to touch the ball. The Marina Machans are still trailing 2-0 and need to make set-pieces count if they hope to find a way back into this contest.
Bengaluru Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 70' BFC 2-0 CFC
A familiar face joins the action for Bengaluru FC as Sunil Chhetri comes on for Soham Varshneya. The Blues are 2-0 up against Chennaiyin FC, and the veteran forward will be looking to make his presence felt in the closing stages.
Chhetri is involved in a foul four minutes later, with the game continuing to heat up.
Bengaluru Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 56' BFC 2-0 CFC
Bengaluru FC earn a free kick in their own half after Soham Varshneya is fouled. With a 2-0 cushion, the Blues can take a moment to regroup and keep Chennaiyin FC at bay as the second half unfolds.
Bengaluru Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 52' GOALLLLL | BFC 2-0 CFC
Mihailo Perović fires Bengaluru FC into a commanding 2-0 lead against Chennaiyin FC! Borja Martinez Giner provides the assist as the hosts strike early in the second half. Chennaiyin now have a mountain to climb if they are to salvage something from this ISL clash.
Bengaluru Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2026-27: Half Time | BFC 1-0 CFC
Half-time at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, and Bengaluru FC head into the break with a 1-0 lead over Chennaiyin FC. Ryan Williams' 24th-minute strike has made the difference so far, with the Blues holding the edge. Chennaiyin need to find a response after the break if they are to get back into this ISL clash.
Bengaluru Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 45' BFC 1-0 CFC
Bengaluru FC's Ricky receives a yellow card just before the break. The Blues lead Chennaiyin FC 1-0 thanks to Ryan Williams' 24th-minute strike, but they will need to keep their discipline as the first half draws to a close.
Bengaluru FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 39' BFC 1-0 CFC
Ramon gets Chennaiyin FC's effort on target as the visitors look to find a way back into the game. Trailing 1-0 after Ryan Williams' opener, CFC need to make their attacking moves count as they search for an equaliser before half-time.
Bengaluru FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 35' Yellow Card | BFC 1-0 CFC
Chennaiyin FC's Emmanuel is shown a yellow card as the visitors look to keep Bengaluru FC in check. With BFC leading 1-0, Chennaiyin will need to be careful not to let their frustration creep into their game.
Bengaluru FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 24' BFC 1-0 CFC
Ryan Williams is making an impact! Fresh from putting Bengaluru FC ahead, the midfielder tests the target again as the hosts look to keep the pressure on Chennaiyin FC and build on their advantage.
Bengaluru FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 24' GOALLLLLLLLL! BFC 1-0 CFC
GOOOOAL! Bengaluru FC strike first! Ryan Williams gets his name on the scoresheet to put the hosts 1-0 ahead against Chennaiyin FC. BFC have the breakthrough at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, and now the visitors have a fight on their hands as they look to find a way back into the contest.
Bengaluru FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2026-27: 10' BFC 0-0 CFC
Bengaluru FC are beginning to make their presence felt as Perovic tests the Chennaiyin FC defence with an effort on target. It's an early attempt to get the hosts going, and BFC will hope to build on this as they look to find a breakthrough in the opening stages.
Bengaluru FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2026-27: Good Evening!
Hello, we are back with another live blog as Bengaluru FC take on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League. Stay tuned for live updates, key moments and all the action from the BFC vs CFC clash.