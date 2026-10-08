Zeljkovic Strike Hands Mohun Bagan IFA Shield Glory In Tense Derby Win Over East Bengal

Samir Zeljkovic's first-half strike sealed Mohun Bagan's tense 1-0 victory over arch-rivals East Bengal in the IFA Shield final.=
The Mariners withstood a strong second-half push from East Bengal to successfully defend their crown at Salt Lake Stadium.=
The triumph secured Mohun Bagan's 22nd IFA Shield title and completed a rare Calcutta Football League and Shield double
Mohun Bagan Super Giant defended their IFA Shield crown with a 1-0 win over arch-rivals East Bengal in a tense final at Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday. The winner was a late first-half goal from Samir Zeljkovic.
The Bosnian midfielder struck at the stroke of half-time. Sahal Abdul Samad played a perfectly weighted chipped pass into the box, and Zeljkovic cushioned it down with his chest before slotting calmly past onrushing goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa.
The goal rewarded growing pressure. East Bengal threatened early, with Edmund Lalrindika denied one-on-one by Vishal Kaith's left foot in the tenth minute. Mohun Bagan then grew into the contest. Lee Erwin and Lallianzuala Chhangte probed, Mehtab Singh's header clipped the crossbar around the half-hour, and Lachenpa made two sharp diving saves before the break.
After the restart East Bengal pushed for an equaliser, winning an early corner, but Mohun Bagan cleared comfortably. A head collision forced Sandip Mandi off and sparked a brief scuffle before the referee restored order. Manvir Singh replaced Sahal in the 70th minute, and Chhangte's dangerous low cross found no taker. Seven minutes of stoppage time passed without East Bengal breaking through.
The result continues a rivalry that has swung both ways in 2026. Mohun Bagan won the Durand Cup opener 1-0, East Bengal hit back with a 4-1 win in the Durand Cup final, and the Calcutta Football League meeting ended 1-1.
Thursday's victory was Mohun Bagan's 22nd IFA Shield title. It also completed a Calcutta Football League and Shield double in the same season, their first in nearly three decades. The last time was under the late PK Banerjee.
East Bengal, who thrashed NorthEast United 7-2 in the semifinal, were left to reflect on missed chances.