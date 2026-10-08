Zeljkovic Strike Hands Mohun Bagan IFA Shield Glory In Tense Derby Win Over East Bengal

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Samir Zeljkovic's calm first-half strike propelled Mohun Bagan to a tense 1-0 victory over arch-rivals East Bengal in the IFA Shield final. The hard-fought win allowed the Mariners to successfully defend their crown and claim their 22nd title at Salt Lake Stadium

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Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Score, IFA Shield 2026 Final
Samir Zeljkovic on his way to score the opening goal for Mohun Bagam. Photo: mohunbagansg/X
Summary of this article

  • Samir Zeljkovic's first-half strike sealed Mohun Bagan's tense 1-0 victory over arch-rivals East Bengal in the IFA Shield final.=

  • The Mariners withstood a strong second-half push from East Bengal to successfully defend their crown at Salt Lake Stadium.=

  • The triumph secured Mohun Bagan's 22nd IFA Shield title and completed a rare Calcutta Football League and Shield double

Mohun Bagan Super Giant defended their IFA Shield crown with a 1-0 win over arch-rivals East Bengal in a tense final at Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday. The winner was a late first-half goal from Samir Zeljkovic.

The Bosnian midfielder struck at the stroke of half-time. Sahal Abdul Samad played a perfectly weighted chipped pass into the box, and Zeljkovic cushioned it down with his chest before slotting calmly past onrushing goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa.

The goal rewarded growing pressure. East Bengal threatened early, with Edmund Lalrindika denied one-on-one by Vishal Kaith's left foot in the tenth minute. Mohun Bagan then grew into the contest. Lee Erwin and Lallianzuala Chhangte probed, Mehtab Singh's header clipped the crossbar around the half-hour, and Lachenpa made two sharp diving saves before the break.

After the restart East Bengal pushed for an equaliser, winning an early corner, but Mohun Bagan cleared comfortably. A head collision forced Sandip Mandi off and sparked a brief scuffle before the referee restored order. Manvir Singh replaced Sahal in the 70th minute, and Chhangte's dangerous low cross found no taker. Seven minutes of stoppage time passed without East Bengal breaking through.

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Mohun Bagan footballers in action against East Bengal in IFA Shield 2026 final. - mohunbagansg/X
East Bengal footballers in training ahead of IFA Shielf Final. - eastbengal_fc/X
East Bengal players celebrate with the tournament trophy after winning the Durand Cup 2026 Final football match between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, in Kolkata, West Bengal. - | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
East Bengal thrashed arch-rivals Mohun Bagan 4-1 to claim a record-equalling 17th Durand Cup title. - thedurandcup/X

The result continues a rivalry that has swung both ways in 2026. Mohun Bagan won the Durand Cup opener 1-0, East Bengal hit back with a 4-1 win in the Durand Cup final, and the Calcutta Football League meeting ended 1-1.

Thursday's victory was Mohun Bagan's 22nd IFA Shield title. It also completed a Calcutta Football League and Shield double in the same season, their first in nearly three decades. The last time was under the late PK Banerjee.

East Bengal, who thrashed NorthEast United 7-2 in the semifinal, were left to reflect on missed chances.

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