Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, IFA Shield 2026 Final: When And Where To Watch Kolkata Derby

Mohun Bagan Super Giant meet East Bengal FC in the IFA Shield 2026 final on Thursday at Salt Lake Stadium
The Kolkata Derby is the fifth of 2026 and the second cup final between the two sides this year
Mohun Bagan are defending champions after beating East Bengal in last year’s Shield final at the same venue
Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant face arch-rivals East Bengal FC in the IFA Shield 2026 final at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, known as Salt Lake Stadium, on Thursday.
This final matters more than most. It is the fifth Kolkata Derby of 2026 and the second cup final between the two clubs this year. Thursday’s meeting also adds another chapter to a rivalry that has already gone both ways in 2026.
Last year’s Shield final adds another layer. Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal at the same venue to retain the trophy and now return with a chance to defend it again, while East Bengal chase revenge and another major domestic title.
This rivalry is finely balanced. The first meeting of the year ended 1-1 in the Indian Super League in May.
Mohun Bagan then edged East Bengal 1-0 in the Durand Cup opener in July. East Bengal hit back hard the following month and trounced the Mariners 4-1 in the Durand Cup final.
Their latest meeting came in the Calcutta Football League in September and also finished 1-1. The two teams also met in last year’s IFA Shield final at Salt Lake Stadium, where Mohun Bagan won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to lift the title for the 21st time.
Mohun Bagan took a mixed route to the final. They began with a 6-0 win over Sreenidi Deccan.
Lallianzuala Chhangte scored a hat-trick in that opening win. Mohun Bagan then drew 1-1 with NorthEast United and did enough to move out of the group stage.
Punjab FC pushed Mohun Bagan to the limit in the semi-finals. The tie stayed scoreless through 120 minutes, then goalkeeper Vishal Kaith saved two spot-kicks as Mohun Bagan won 4-3 on penalties.
East Bengal’s run has had sharper swings. They opened with a 3-1 win over Calcutta Customs.
That was followed by a 1-0 loss to Punjab FC in their second group match. But East Bengal responded in emphatic fashion in the semi-finals and thrashed NorthEast United 7-2.
David Lalhlansanga led the charge with a hat-trick. Rohit Kumar, Chris Ikonomidis, Aké Loba and Łukasz Zwoliński also scored as East Bengal surged into the title clash.
The final carries a long record. Thursday’s game pits the two most decorated sides in IFA Shield history against each other.
East Bengal have won the competition a record 29 times and can reach the 30-title mark for the first time. Mohun Bagan are chasing their 22nd Shield and a second straight crown.
Both clubs have already collected domestic trophies this season. East Bengal lifted the Durand Cup after beating Mohun Bagan in the final, while the Mariners ended an eight-year wait to claim their 31st Calcutta Football League title.
All You Need To Know About Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2026 Final
When And Where Will The Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2026 Final Take Place?
The IFA Shield 2026 Final encounter between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as Salt Lake Stadium.
What Time Will The Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2026 Final Begin?
The IFA Shield 2026 Final encounter between Al Hussein and East Bengal will take place on Thursday, October 08, at 06:15 P.M. IST
Which TV Channel Will Telecast Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2026 Final?
The IFA Shield 2026 Final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal will not be telecasted live on TV in India. There are no broadcasters in India for IFA Shield matches.
How can Fans Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs East Bengal, IFA Shield 2026 Final Online In India?
The IFA Shield 2026 Final tie between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and the East Bengal will be available for live streaming on the FanCode mobile app and website.