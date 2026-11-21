Florentino Perez announced plans to make top UEFA club matches free for viewers in India from the 2027 season
India will be the first test market for the proposed streaming platform developed with UEFA and European Football Clubs
Perez said the model aims to help clubs build direct links with fans through exclusive content and personalised communication
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has said he plans to make top UEFA club matches available free to viewers in India from the 2027 season. India will be the first test market for the proposed platform. It could change how Indian fans watch European football.
Perez unveiled the plan while addressing Real Madrid members. India Today reported that the service will be developed with UEFA and European Football Clubs (EFC), with the possibility of it being rolled out in other countries later.
That matters because fans in India now largely depend on paid broadcasters and streaming platforms to follow Europe’s top club competitions. Perez’s pitch goes beyond free access — he wants clubs to build direct links with supporters in markets far from Europe.
Perez's India Pitch
Perez framed India as a major growth market. He pointed to the country’s population of nearly 1.5 billion and its young demographic as reasons football can expand there.
He also highlighted Real Madrid’s sizeable following in India as a reason to deepen ties with supporters. That was central to his case for making India the first market for the new model.
"Starting from the 2027 season, the best matches from UEFA club competitions will be available to watch for free in India. And not just through any platform, but through a streaming service that will allow clubs to connect directly with their fans," Perez said while addressing Real Madrid members.
He used a simple example. Perez described a 15-year-old Real Madrid fan in Mumbai who now turns to pirated websites and poor picture quality to follow the club.
"Imagine a 15-year-old boy in Mumbai who currently watches Real Madrid matches whenever and however he can, often through pirated websites and with poor picture quality. He will now be able to watch them for free, legally and in the best possible quality," Perez said.
Direct Fan Access
Perez pitched the plan as more than a free streaming service. He said the platform would help clubs create a direct relationship with supporters through exclusive content, personalised communication and membership programmes.
"And there is something even more important. For the first time, Real Madrid will know that he exists. We will be able to communicate with him directly, offer him exclusive content featuring his idols, wish him on his birthday, invite him to become part of our Madridista programme and, who knows, perhaps welcome him to the Santiago Bernabeu one day," he added.
The idea is not entirely new. Perez said it has, in part, been inspired by FIFA’s approach to broadcasting the previous Club World Cup, which he had praised.
UC3 Partnership Details
The platform will be launched through UC3. Perez said UC3 is a partnership involving UEFA and EFC, the organisation formerly known as the European Club Association (ECA).
He said the aim is two-fold: make European club football easier to access worldwide and help clubs reach supporters directly, wherever they are. Perez also argued that the benefits would not be limited to elite sides.
"Together with UEFA and the EFC (formerly known as the ECA), through a new partnership called UC3, formed by clubs belonging to the former ECA, the EFC and UEFA itself, we will launch a new platform with two very clear objectives: to make football accessible to people in every corner of the world and to enable clubs to connect directly with their supporters, anywhere and at any time," he said.
"This is not just good for Real Madrid. It is good for all clubs, big and small. It is good for the fans, and it is good for football," Perez added.
Key details are still missing. The platform’s name, the exact matches it will carry and its full launch plan have not yet been outlined.