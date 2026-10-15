Vinicius Jr Makes Big Allegation On Referees! Demands Stronger Player Protection

His sharpest point was about how attackers are treated. "I’ve seen the stats: I’ve been on the receiving end of 500 fouls, yet that has only resulted in five red cards. In the end, the yellow cards always seem to go to Vini, to the attacking players. We need to protect the players who bring something different to the game, like Lamine at Barcelona or Julian at Atleti. Defenders are allowed to foul me the entire match, but in the end it’s me who gets the card," he said.