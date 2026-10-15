Vinicius Jr Makes Big Allegation On Referees! Demands Stronger Player Protection

Vinicius Junior criticised referees after Real Madrid’s 4-3 comeback win over Roma in the UEFA Champions League
The Brazil forward said elite attackers such as Lamine Yamal and Julian Alvarez need better protection from repeated fouls
He spoke hours after receiving a four-game La Liga suspension following a red card against an opponent
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has criticised referees and called for greater protection for elite attackers after his side’s 4-3 comeback win over Roma in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
The Brazil forward spoke after Madrid rallied to beat Roma. He also admitted he is going through a slump, but said he has "no doubt" he will soon return to his best form.
Vinicius also widened the debate beyond himself. He said players who can change games — such as Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez — need better protection from repeated fouls and what he sees as uneven refereeing decisions.
Suspension And Red Card
The Roma match came just hours after he was handed a four-game suspension in La Liga after being sent off for pulling an opponent’s hair and for protesting against the referee.
He challenged both the length of the punishment and the reasoning behind it. "I don’t recall any other player receiving a four-match suspension. I tried to move the player in front of me out of the way, and I ended up getting caught in his hair," Vinícius said.
"That was it — a red card — which is why I was so surprised. I didn’t say a single offensive word to the referee that would warrant a four-match ban. But when it comes to Vini, it’s all too easy," he said.
Fouls And Protection
Vinicius broadened his complaint. He said criticism from rivals and supporters is part of football, but refereeing decisions are harder for him to understand.
"The opposing team will always say it’s justified, and the press will say the same. I understand that. I’m here to keep evolving and improving, because I know where I’ve come from and what I’m capable of achieving," Vinicius added.
"It’s understandable for the opposing fans to jeer me, because my job is to score goals against their team, but I don’t get the referees," he said.
His sharpest point was about how attackers are treated. "I’ve seen the stats: I’ve been on the receiving end of 500 fouls, yet that has only resulted in five red cards. In the end, the yellow cards always seem to go to Vini, to the attacking players. We need to protect the players who bring something different to the game, like Lamine at Barcelona or Julian at Atleti. Defenders are allowed to foul me the entire match, but in the end it’s me who gets the card," he said.