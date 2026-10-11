Why Was Vinicius Junior Shown A Red Card Against Villarreal? Real Madrid Star Risks El Clasico Ban

Vinicius Junior was sent off in the 72nd minute against Villarreal for pulling Nathan Saliba’s hair
The Brazilian risks a two-to-three-match ban that could rule him out of El Clasico on October 25
Vinicius apologised after Real Madrid’s 1-0 win
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior faces the possibility of missing the first El Clásico of the season after receiving a straight red card in the 72nd minute of his side's 1-0 La Liga victory over Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, October 11.
The Brazilian winger was dismissed after a VAR review showed him pulling Villarreal defender Nathan Saliba's hair during the build-up to what would have been his second goal of the match.
Vinicius, who came on as a substitute in the 52nd minute after being left out of Jose Mourinho's starting lineup, apologised to his teammates and fans after the match, writing on social media: "The joy continues... Forgive my team and the fans.."
What Do Spanish Football Rules Say About Vinicius' Red Card?
The dismissal could have disciplinary consequences beyond the Villarreal match. Under Article 103.2 of the Spanish football disciplinary code, violent conduct outside the normal course of play, when a player is not challenging for the ball or play has stopped, can attract a suspension of two to three matches.
The final punishment will depend on the referee's official match report and the disciplinary committee's assessment of the incident.
Vinicius' dismissal came after he appeared to double Real Madrid's advantage. Yan Diomandé had opened the scoring in the 63rd minute with a low finish into the far corner after Federico Valverde set him up.
Vinicius subsequently converted Jude Bellingham's cutback, but the goal was ruled out after VAR reviewed his hair-pulling incident involving Saliba.
Could Vinicius Miss Real Madrid's El Clasico Against Barcelona?
Real Madrid face Barcelona on October 25 at Camp Nou, and Vinícius could miss the fixture if his suspension extends to the clash.
The club's next league opponents are Sevilla, Barcelona and Racing Santander, making the disciplinary verdict particularly significant.
A ban covering the El Clasico would be a setback for Mourinho's side, who remain six points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona after their narrow victory over Villarreal.
Vinicius recently travelled to India with Brazil for a historic senior men's international friendly against India in Kolkata. Brazil won 4-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in the first-ever senior men's international meeting between the two nations.