Why Was Vinicius Junior Shown A Red Card Against Villarreal? Real Madrid Star Risks El Clasico Ban

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar 11 October 2026 8:34 am Published at: 11 October 2026 8:29 am Updated on:

Vincius Junior was sent off in the 72nd minute of Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Villarreal for pulling Nathan Saliba’s hair. He faces a possible suspension that could rule him out of El Clásico on October 25 and has apologised to his teammates and fans

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar 11 October 2026 8:34 am Published at: 11 October 2026 8:29 am Updated on:

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

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