Liverpool Thrash 10-Man Manchester United 4-0 At Anfield To Spoil Mauricio Pochettino’s Debut

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 23 November 2026 4:56 pm

Liverpool thrashed 10-man Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield on November 22, 2026, spoiling Mauricio Pochettino’s Premier League debut as United manager. The visitors' game plan unraveled in the eighth minute when defender Leny Yoro received a straight red card for denying Alexander Isak a clear goalscoring opportunity. Liverpool capitalized immediately as Dominik Szoboszlai drilled home a 10th-minute free-kick before Florian Wirtz doubled the lead three minutes later from a Rio Ngumoha assist. Wirtz masterminded the attack with 10 open-play chances created, while 18-year-old Ngumoha tapped in a Bradley Barcola cross in the 66th minute. Substitute Victor Muñoz swept home an 82nd-minute fourth to seal the rout. The victory lifted Liverpool to fourth place on 21 points, while United slumped to 19th with just eight points from 11 matches.