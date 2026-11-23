Liverpool Thrash 10-Man Manchester United 4-0 At Anfield To Spoil Mauricio Pochettino’s Debut
Liverpool thrashed 10-man Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield on November 22, 2026, spoiling Mauricio Pochettino’s Premier League debut as United manager. The visitors' game plan unraveled in the eighth minute when defender Leny Yoro received a straight red card for denying Alexander Isak a clear goalscoring opportunity. Liverpool capitalized immediately as Dominik Szoboszlai drilled home a 10th-minute free-kick before Florian Wirtz doubled the lead three minutes later from a Rio Ngumoha assist. Wirtz masterminded the attack with 10 open-play chances created, while 18-year-old Ngumoha tapped in a Bradley Barcola cross in the 66th minute. Substitute Victor Muñoz swept home an 82nd-minute fourth to seal the rout. The victory lifted Liverpool to fourth place on 21 points, while United slumped to 19th with just eight points from 11 matches.
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