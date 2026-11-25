Abhishek Sharma brushes aside his heated on-field exchange with UAE pacer Ibrar Ahmad
The Indian opener responds with a light-hearted 'Sab Chalta Hai' during their post-match interaction
Ibrar shares a friendly Instagram video, highlighting mutual respect beyond the cricket field
Cricket rivalries can get intense, but sometimes a simple conversation is enough to put everything behind. Abhishek Sharma recently demonstrated that after his heated exchange with UAE pacer Ibrar Ahmad during the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.
The two cricketers grabbed attention during India A's clash against the UAE following Abhishek's dismissal. However, it was their interaction after the match that won hearts. Ibrar shared a video on Instagram featuring a friendly conversation with the Indian opener, who made it clear that he had no hard feelings.
When asked about the on-field altercation, Abhishek Sharma casually responded, 'Sab chalta hai', reminding everyone that such moments are part of competitive cricket.
Abhishek Sharma's 'Sab Chalta Hai' Response to Ibrar Ahmad
In the Instagram video, Ibrar approached Abhishek to clear the air about their on-field confrontation. The UAE pacer appeared keen to ensure that the incident had not created any personal animosity between them.
Abhishek, however, was in no mood to stretch the matter. He even praised the bowler for dismissing him, saying, 'Well bowled, brother.' When Ibrar brought up their heated exchange, the Indian batter responded with a smile, saying, 'Chalta hai, cricket mein chalta hai, bilkul.'
Ibrar also made it clear that there was no disrespect intended and that the exchange was simply part of the competitive atmosphere. Sharing the interaction, he highlighted the spirit of respecting opponents away from the field while competing fiercely during the game.
What Happened Between Abhishek Sharma and Ibrar Ahmad?
The incident took place during India A's chase of 250 against the UAE. Abhishek had made a quick 12 off five deliveries before Ibrar dismissed him LBW in the fourth over.
The Indian opener was visibly unhappy with the decision, believing the delivery had struck him high on the pads. Ibrar followed the dismissal with an animated celebration, prompting Abhishek to respond. The exchange briefly escalated before the umpire and other players intervened.
However, their post-match conversation has now shown that neither player wanted the on-field disagreement to become a personal issue.