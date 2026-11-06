'Mere Kehne Ka Matlab Yahi Tha Ki...': Mohammad Amir Finally Explains Why He Called Abhishek Sharma 'Slogger'

Mohammad Amir clarifies his controversial 'slogger' remark about Abhishek Sharma
The former Pakistan pacer claims his comments were misunderstood due to language differences
Amir insists he never intended to disrespect the Indian opener
Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has finally explained his controversial 'slogger' remark about Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, claiming that his comments were misunderstood because of the difference between English and Urdu.
Amir had previously questioned the Indian batter's technique during the 2026 T20 World Cup, suggesting that he relied heavily on aggressive shots and struggled against quality bowling.
His remarks sparked considerable debate among cricket fans, particularly after Abhishek Sharma endured a difficult run during the tournament. However, months later, the former Pakistan pacer has clarified that he never intended to disrespect the Indian opener and was referring to his attacking approach towards batting.
Mohammad Amir Explains His 'Slogger' Remark on Abhishek Sharma
During an interaction with Mr Cricket UAE, Amir explained that the Urdu meaning of his description was different from how people interpreted it in English.
"English me usko slogging kehte hai, lekin Urdu me agar aap usko dekho to usko kehte hai chalana. Wo (Abhishek) bohot chalata hai, rukta to hai nahi. Mere kehne ka matlab yahi tha ki wo har ball chalata hai," Amir said.
In English, the former Pakistan pacer meant that Abhishek attacks almost every delivery and does not hold himself back. He suggested that his words were taken in the wrong context and that he was not trying to insult the Indian batter.
Amir had originally made the controversial comments during India's 2026 T20 World Cup campaign, when Abhishek struggled to find his rhythm and registered three consecutive ducks. He had questioned the youngster's ability to handle challenging conditions and quality bowling attacks.
Abhishek Sharma's Remarkable Return to Form
Abhishek has since responded to his critics with some outstanding performances. The left-hander scored 830 runs in 26 T20I innings after the World Cup, striking at an incredible 207.50, including two centuries and four half-centuries.
His resurgence also helped him reclaim the No. 1 position in the ICC T20I batting rankings. His performances have further strengthened his reputation as one of India's most dangerous white-ball batters.