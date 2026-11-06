Why Former IPL Star Was Handed A One-Month Ban After Cocaine Test?

Former IPL star Chris Lynn served a one-month ban after testing positive for a cocaine metabolite
The Australian batter tested positive during the 2025 T20 Blast Finals Day
His suspension was reduced from three months after completing a substance abuse treatment programme
Former Australian cricketer and IPL star Chris Lynn has served a one-month suspension after testing positive for a cocaine metabolite during England's T20 Blast earlier this year. The 36-year-old, who represented Northamptonshire Steelbacks in the tournament, was handed the suspension after an anti-doping investigation by England's Cricket Regulator.
The development came to light on November 6, months after Chris Lynn had completed his ban. The regulator also confirmed that the Australian batter underwent a rehabilitation programme, which played a key role in reducing his suspension from the initially proposed three months to just one month.
Chris Lynn Tests Positive for Cocaine Metabolite During T20 Blast
The incident dates back to July 18, when Northamptonshire won the T20 Blast title for the third time. Lynn underwent a routine anti-doping test on the tournament's Finals Day after featuring in both matches, scoring 39 and four runs.
His urine sample was subsequently sent to a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory in France. The analysis detected benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, resulting in an adverse analytical finding.
Lynn was informed about the test results on July 31 and was provisionally suspended two days later. He had travelled to Sri Lanka to participate in the Lanka Premier League after the T20 Blast but managed just one appearance for Galle Gallants before being ruled out with an unspecified leg injury.
Why Was Chris Lynn's Suspension Reduced to One Month?
Around three weeks after being informed of the findings, Lynn admitted to using cocaine. However, he maintained that the incident had occurred outside the competition period and was unrelated to his cricketing performance.
The Cricket Regulator initially considered a three-month suspension and charged him under two anti-doping provisions. However, one charge was subsequently withdrawn because the cocaine concentration detected in his sample was below the minimum threshold required under WADA regulations.
Lynn's suspension was eventually reduced to one month after he completed a substance abuse treatment programme on August 30. His ban was backdated to July 31 and ended on August 30, meaning he has already served the penalty.
Chris Lynn's Possible Big Bash League Return
Lynn has not featured in professional cricket since serving his suspension. However, reports suggest that he could join Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming Big Bash League season.
The explosive batter previously represented Australia in four ODIs and 18 T20Is while featuring for Kolkata Knight Riders, Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the IPL.