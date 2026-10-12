AFG Vs BAN Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: Litton Das Raises Back-To-Back Fifties With A Blazing Four

AFG Vs BAN Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: Follow Afghanistan vs Bangladesh updates and ball-by-ball updates from the fourth day of the one-off Test at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday, 12 October

AFG Vs BAN Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh one-off Test, with live updates and ball-by-ball commentary from Day 4 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 12. Bangladesh are in the driver's seat after taking a 106-run first-innings lead, with Afghanistan bowled out for 240 following a late collapse. Rahmat Shah's century was overshadowed by Hasan Mahmud's five-wicket haul, which included a hat-trick, while Ebadot Hossain picked up four wickets. Bangladesh then recovered from early setbacks in their second innings through half-centuries from Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim, before a late flurry of wickets gave Afghanistan renewed hope. With the pitch deteriorating, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will look to build on Bangladesh's advantage and extend their lead on Day 4.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Oct 2026, 12:36:14 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: BAN 346 & 286/6 (86.1) Litton Das nudges it towards cover point and takes a single. He keeps the scoreboard ticking as Bangladesh look to stretch their lead further.

12 Oct 2026, 12:32:43 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: FIFTY FOR LITTON DAS! Back-to-back half-centuries for the Bangladesh batter, and he gets there in style! Saleem Safi drops it short on off, and Litton swivels into a powerful pull shot, sending the ball screaming through mid-wicket for four. He raises his bat to acknowledge the applause from his teammates after another fluent knock. Litton has offered a couple of chances along the way, but Afghanistan have failed to capitalise. He makes them pay with a cracking boundary to bring up his fifty.

12 Oct 2026, 12:16:18 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: BAN 346 & 267/6 (83) Litton Das is in no mood to hold back! He charges down the track to meet Ahmadzai's length delivery outside off and brings the full face of the bat into play, timing a gorgeous on-drive through the gap. The mid-on fielder gives it a chase, but there's no stopping that one. Back-to-back boundaries for Bangladesh.

12 Oct 2026, 11:59:48 am IST Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: BAN 346 & 254/6 (80.1) Mehidy Hasan Miraz finds the gap and collects a boundary! Zia-ur-Rehman drops it short and wide outside off, and Mehidy rocks back before cutting it late past backward point. The fielder gives chase, but the ball has other plans as it races away to the fence. Nicely done by Mehidy.

12 Oct 2026, 11:47:09 am IST Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: Play Resumes! We're back for Day 4! The players and umpires are out in the middle, and Qais Ahmad has the ball in hand to kick things off for Afghanistan. A slip and a short leg are stationed close to the bat, so the visitors are looking to make things happen early.

12 Oct 2026, 11:19:51 am IST Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: Day 3 Highlights Bangladesh took firm control on Day 3 of the one-off Test after bowling Afghanistan out for 240 to secure a 106-run first-innings lead. Hasan Mahmud claimed a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, while Ebadot Hossain took four wickets despite Rahmat Shah's century. Bangladesh then built their advantage through half-centuries from Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim, before late wickets gave Afghanistan some hope. Bangladesh carried a 329-run lead into Day 4.

12 Oct 2026, 10:37:32 am IST Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: Streaming Info The one-off Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will not be televised live in India. However, fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website.