AFG Vs BAN Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: Litton Das Raises Back-To-Back Fifties With A Blazing Four

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: BAN 346 & 286/6 (86.1)
Litton Das nudges it towards cover point and takes a single. He keeps the scoreboard ticking as Bangladesh look to stretch their lead further.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: FIFTY FOR LITTON DAS!
Back-to-back half-centuries for the Bangladesh batter, and he gets there in style! Saleem Safi drops it short on off, and Litton swivels into a powerful pull shot, sending the ball screaming through mid-wicket for four.
He raises his bat to acknowledge the applause from his teammates after another fluent knock. Litton has offered a couple of chances along the way, but Afghanistan have failed to capitalise. He makes them pay with a cracking boundary to bring up his fifty.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: BAN 346 & 267/6 (83)
Litton Das is in no mood to hold back! He charges down the track to meet Ahmadzai's length delivery outside off and brings the full face of the bat into play, timing a gorgeous on-drive through the gap. The mid-on fielder gives it a chase, but there's no stopping that one. Back-to-back boundaries for Bangladesh.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: BAN 346 & 254/6 (80.1)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz finds the gap and collects a boundary! Zia-ur-Rehman drops it short and wide outside off, and Mehidy rocks back before cutting it late past backward point. The fielder gives chase, but the ball has other plans as it races away to the fence. Nicely done by Mehidy.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: Play Resumes!
We're back for Day 4! The players and umpires are out in the middle, and Qais Ahmad has the ball in hand to kick things off for Afghanistan. A slip and a short leg are stationed close to the bat, so the visitors are looking to make things happen early.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: Day 3 Highlights
Bangladesh took firm control on Day 3 of the one-off Test after bowling Afghanistan out for 240 to secure a 106-run first-innings lead. Hasan Mahmud claimed a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, while Ebadot Hossain took four wickets despite Rahmat Shah's century.
Bangladesh then built their advantage through half-centuries from Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim, before late wickets gave Afghanistan some hope. Bangladesh carried a 329-run lead into Day 4.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: Streaming Info
The one-off Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will not be televised live in India. However, fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: Good Morning!
Hello and welcome back!
It's Day 4 of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, with the action set to resume at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. Stay tuned for live updates and ball-by-ball coverage as the two sides gear up for another crucial day of Test cricket.