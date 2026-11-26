Priyansh Arya hit an unbeaten 56 off 30 balls as Delhi chased 123 in 11.1 overs to beat Railways by eight wickets
Punjab joined Delhi in the Super League after beating Bihar by four wickets, with Uday Saharan scoring 60 and Ramandeep Singh making 40
Haryana edged Jammu and Kashmir by two wickets, while Tamil Nadu beat Saurashtra by 38 runs with Sunny Sandhu starring with bat and ball
Delhi crushed Railways by eight wickets on Thursday to qualify for the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Captain Priyansh Arya sealed the chase with an unbeaten half-century.
The result left Delhi top of Group B with 20 points from seven games. Their superior net run rate of +3.220 took them to the summit.
Punjab also finished on 20 points and took the second qualification place after beating Bihar by four wickets in their last group match. Railways chose to bat first but were dismissed for 122 in 19.5 overs as Delhi kept a firm hold on the game.
Arya then made 56 not out from 30 balls to steer Delhi through the 123-run chase in 11.1 overs. He had arrived in the contest after producing the second-highest individual score in men's T20 cricket, a 181 in the previous match. He hit eight fours and two sixes in this innings.
Arya Dahiya Stand
Arya led the charge. He struck eight fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 56. Tejasvi Dahiya hammered 42 not out off 16 balls with five sixes. The pair added 77 for the third wicket after Delhi lost Yash Dhull for 18 and Nitish Rana for 4 in quick succession.
Delhi finished on 127 for 2 with 53 balls to spare. Earlier, Suyash Sharma set up the win with 3/14 from four overs, while Rajneesh Dadar took 3/30 as Railways failed to build partnerships.
Eshaan Goyal top-scored for Railways with 37 off 41 balls. Shivam Chaudhary made 32 off 25 deliveries but Railways still folded for 122 in 19.5 overs. Jamshed Alam finished with 1/13 for Delhi.
Punjab Seal Spot
Punjab made their chase count. They beat Bihar by four wickets and reached 152 for 6 in 13.1 overs after chasing 152 at close to 12 runs an over. Uday Saharan struck 60 off 35 balls and Ramandeep Singh made 40 off 19 deliveries to take Punjab home.
Punjab lost Anmolpreet Singh to a first-ball duck, but Saharan and Vihaan Malhotra, who made 14, steadied the innings. Naman Dhir then hit 19 off six balls as Punjab kept the rate high and closed out the game despite late wickets. Ramandeep's finish also included four sixes.
Bihar had posted 151 for 7 after being asked to bat. Altamish Ashraf scored 51 off 30 balls, with four fours and four sixes, and Piyush Singh made 31 off 25 deliveries. Harpreet Brar and Sukhdeep Bajwa took two wickets each for Punjab.
Haryana Survive Finish
Haryana held on late. They edged Jammu and Kashmir by two wickets after chasing 168 and finishing on 171 for 8 in 19.5 overs. Rahul Tewatia stayed unbeaten on 20 off 11 balls and hit two sixes to seal the win with one ball left.
Yashvardhan Dalal gave Haryana momentum with 38 off 18 balls and Ankit Kumar added 35 off 28 deliveries. Jammu and Kashmir stayed alive through Vanshaj Sharma’s 4/28 and Brijesh Sharma’s 2/24, which dragged the chase deep.
Earlier, Abdul Samad hit an unbeaten 77 off 45 balls for Jammu and Kashmir, with five fours and six sixes, after they had slipped to 56 for four. Qamran Iqbal made 25 off 12 balls, while Kanishk Chouhan returned 3/10 from three overs and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets for Haryana.
Tamil Nadu Finish Strong
Tamil Nadu closed with a win. They beat Saurashtra by 38 runs after Sunny Sandhu starred with bat and ball. Sandhu made 44 off 17 balls to help Tamil Nadu post 192 for 8 and then took four wickets as Saurashtra were bowled out for 154 in 16.4 overs.
Chetan Sakariya took 3/37 for Saurashtra. Jaydev Unadkat scored 40 in reply, while R Sai Kishore took 3/19 to tighten Tamil Nadu’s grip.
SMAT 2026 Round 7 Results
Mumbai beat Uttarakhand by 86 runs at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Kolkata
Puducherry beat Madhya Pradesh by 2 wickets at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Karnataka beat Baroda by 8 wickets at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai
Haryana beat Jammu and Kashmir by 2 wickets at Daly College Ground, Indore
Vidarbha beat Chhattisgarh by 34 runs at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Kerala beat Himachal Pradesh by 67 runs at PCA International Cricket Stadium, Ground A, New Chandigarh
Delhi beat Railways by 8 wickets at Holkar Stadium, Indore
Rajasthan beat Bengal by 6 wickets at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Hyderabad beat Odisha by 5 wickets at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Kolkata
Andhra beat Maharashtra by 7 wickets at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Jharkhand beat Chandigarh by 7 wickets at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai
Punjab beat Bihar by 4 wickets at Daly College Ground, Indore
Gujarat beat Goa by 32 runs at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Tripura beat Assam by 5 runs at PCA International Cricket Stadium, Ground A, New Chandigarh
Tamil Nadu beat Saurashtra by 38 runs at Holkar Stadium, Indore
Uttar Pradesh beat Mizoram by 6 wickets at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai