A thick covering of grass and pre-match moisture will assist fast bowlers with bounce and movement early on
Dry, sunny weather is forecast for the first three days in Christchurch, though rain chances rise sharply on Days 4 and 5
Teams fielding first have won nine of the 15 Tests at Hagley Oval, making the toss vital
India take on New Zealand in Christchurch in the second and final Test on Friday. Their World Test Championship hopes are under pressure after the draw in Wellington. The Hagley Oval contest matters even more as Shubman Gill’s side chase India’s first Test series win in New Zealand since 2009.
Weather is an immediate concern. Persistent drizzle in Christchurch has disrupted preparations and raised the risk of interruptions as India prepare for a must-win red-ball contest against the Kiwis.
Weather And Preparation
Rain has already had an effect. It had been drizzling consistently since Wednesday evening, forcing ground staff to keep the pitches covered ahead of the Test.
Training plans also changed. Both teams were forced to train indoors because of the wet weather in Christchurch.
There is some relief in the forecast. According to AccuWeather, conditions are expected to stay sunny for the first two days of the Christchurch Test. Sunday could be slightly overcast, while there is a possibility of rain on Monday and Tuesday.
Pitch Report
The Hagley Oval pitch report for the India vs New Zealand second Test points to a pace-heavy contest. Fast bowlers have claimed 90% of the wickets at the venue, and pacers are once again expected to decide the match.
Spinners are unlikely to have much say on this surface. Both sides are expected to field pace-heavy line-ups.
The curator has stated that the strip should carry enough grass to keep the quicks interested from the outset.
For the opening two days, the ball is expected to seam and move around, making batting tougher early on and putting a premium on new-ball control.
The curator also stated that the pitch should become easier as the match goes on. From Day 3 onwards, batters are expected to find more assistance as the surface settles.