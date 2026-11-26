The second Test between India and New Zealand will start on Friday, November 27
The match will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 3:30 AM
The series is level at 0-0 after the first Test ended in a draw
The second Test between India and New Zealand will start on Friday, November 27, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
The series is level at 0-0 after the first Test ended in a draw in Wellington. India let a dominant position slip, as New Zealand batters put forward a solid performance on a dead Day 5 pitch.
Shubman Gill-led India will want to carry forward the confidence from the first Test, where they were able to push New Zealand onto the back foot through their batting performance. However, the bowling is something that will attract a lot of attention in the second Test.
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Selection Dilemma
The internet was divided as soon as Shubman Gill announced the playing XI for the first Test, with many questioning the selection. Pundits and fans alike wanted Mohammed Siraj in the XI, but coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Gill backed Prasidh Krishna.
Gill defended the playing XI. He said the bowling lineup offered 'dynamic' cover. The bowlers displayed why they were backed by the captain as they wrapped up New Zealand's first innings for 368, before India replied with 720/9 declared.
However, India failed to wrap up New Zealand's second innings, resulting in a draw.
Crucial Match
The match is also crucial with regard to the World Test Championship table. India are placed fourth, with an outside chance of qualifying for the final, after the first Test result.
If India want to stay in the race, they will need to win the match. Meanwhile, Tom Latham-led New Zealand are placed third, and a win would strengthen their chances of making it to the final.
All You Need To Know About The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test
The 2nd Test between India and New Zealand will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, November 27.
What time will the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test begin?
The match is scheduled to begin at 03:30 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 03:00 AM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test?
The 2nd Test between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How can fans watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test online in India?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Squads
New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Matthew Fisher
India Squad: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar