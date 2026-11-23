India drew the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington after failing to force a second-innings collapse
Shubman Gill said the pacers were tired after long spells and India wanted to keep them fresh for Christchurch
India had declared at 720/9 after New Zealand made 368 in reply
India settled for a draw in the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington, Hindustan Times reported. India had piled up 720/9 declared in reply to New Zealand’s 368 but could not force a second-innings collapse.
Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell batted out the game and kept the two-match series level at 0-0. Gill ended the contest with 15 overs left by shaking hands with the two set batters as India’s pacers tired after long spells and the second Test looming soon.
Explaining the call at the post-match presentation, Gill said India had weighed both the flat surface and the workload on the quicks. He said the extra overs were not likely to change the outcome and that keeping the attack fresh mattered with only a short gap before the next match.
Wellington Test Context
The pitch stayed flat. India needed to bowl New Zealand out again to open the series with a win, but the surface offered little help.
“We knew it’d be a challenge to get 10 wickets on this surface. We had a decent day in the field,” Gill said during the post-match presentation. New Zealand added 120 runs on the final day and lost only three wickets.
India had earlier seized control when they reduced New Zealand to 70/5 in the first innings. Henry Nicholls and Phillips then resisted, helping the hosts recover to 368 and setting up a match in which taking 10 wickets on the same strip again proved beyond India.
India had earlier seized control when they reduced New Zealand to 70/5 in the first innings. Henry Nicholls and Phillips then resisted, helping the hosts recover to 368 and setting up a match in which taking 10 wickets on the same strip again proved beyond India.
Gill On Performance
Gill still backed his side’s display. India’s batting had put them firmly on top after that near-flawless first-innings effort.
“I think we were quite impressive touring away from home and we challenged them in all areas. With the ball in the first innings, we did decently well,” he said. He acknowledged that India pushed hard but found wickets difficult to come by on the tame track.
That was the contrast in the match. India dominated with the bat and controlled long stretches, yet could not turn that hold into the 10 wickets needed for victory.
Christchurch And WTC
Gill then explained the early finish. With 15 overs still left, he chose to call time rather than stretch his bowlers further.
“So, we wanted to keep all our bowlers fresh,” he said, adding that he “didn't really think having 5-10 extra overs would have helped that much.” The second Test now moves to Christchurch.
Gill also looked ahead to conditions there. “Hopefully there'll be a bit more help in the wicket for bowlers in Christchurch,” Gill said. India now need a run of wins to keep their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final alive.