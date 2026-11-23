Australia moved to second in the ICC World Test Championship standings after the Wellington draw
New Zealand slipped to third, while India remained fourth despite a lower points percentage
India and New Zealand each received four points from the drawn first Test in Wellington
Monday's Wellington draw between India and New Zealand has caused another shuffle in the World Test Championship standings, with Australia and New Zealand trading places on the table. India and New Zealand each picked up four points, but the result still changed the order above India.
India's points percentage slid from 51.52 to 50.00, although they remain fourth. Inaugural champions New Zealand also fell from 72.22 to 66.66 on PCT and dropped to third. Former champions Australia climbed to second with a PCT of 69.23.
India will look back on missed chances in Wellington. Those lapses let New Zealand escape with a draw in the opening Test, and both sides took four points from the match.
India's Missed Chances
India had taken charge early. They bowled out New Zealand for 368 in the first innings and then piled up 720/9 declared to put the hosts under heavy pressure.
The batting effort was led by KL Rahul, who made 136, and Rishabh Pant, who scored 128. Captain Shubman Gill fell two short of a hundred, while Yashasvi Jaiswal made 85, Devdutt Padikkal scored 80 and Dhruv Jurel added 78.
New Zealand held firm late in the match. They closed on 239/5 in 120 overs and saw out the remainder of the contest to secure the draw.
Updated Table Impact
India stay fourth. The draw changed percentages but not their position.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|PCT (%)
|1
|South Africa
|8
|6
|2
|0
|72
|75
|2
|Australia
|13
|9
|4
|0
|108
|69.23
|3
|New Zealand
|7
|4
|1
|2
|56
|66.67
|4
|India
|12
|5
|4
|3
|72
|50
|5
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|4
|2
|44
|40.74
|6
|England
|16
|7
|8
|1
|74
|38.54
|7
|West Indies
|14
|3
|8
|3
|46
|27.38
|8
|Sri Lanka
|8
|1
|3
|4
|13
|13.54
|9
|Pakistan
|11
|3
|7
|1
|16
|12.12
South Africa continue to top the standings with 72 points from eight Tests. Their PCT stands at 75.00 after their heavy win over Bangladesh in Johannesburg.
What Comes Next
South Africa will have a chance to consolidate further when they host Bangladesh for the second and final Test of the ongoing series in Centurion from Monday.
Australia will return to red-ball action next month when they host New Zealand for a four-match Test series starting December 9.
Australia will then tour India in January next year for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy.