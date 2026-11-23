India's WTC Final Hopes Dented As New Zealand Hold Firm For Wellington Test Draw

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 23 November 2026 11:37 am

India and New Zealand played out a hard-fought draw in the opening Test at Wellington's Basin Reserve after Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips produced a determined batting display on Day 5. Starting the final day at 119/2, New Zealand finished at 239/5, with Mitchell unbeaten on 49 off 186 balls and Phillips scoring 26 not out off 126 deliveries. The duo frustrated India's bowling attack with a resolute defensive effort, batting out 75 overs and adding 120 runs. Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna picked up wickets, but the lifeless pitch offered little assistance. The result further dented India's World Test Championship final qualification hopes.