The current tariff dispute follows a turbulent year in trade relations. In 2025, the Trump administration announced a 26% “reciprocal tariff” on India. By August, the rate had risen to 50% after a further penalty linked to India’s purchases of Russian oil. In February, Washington agreed to revoke that penalty and lower India’s tariff to 18% under the trade framework. That rate did not take effect after the US Supreme Court ruled that the emergency powers law used for the reciprocal tariffs did not authorise them.