A Tariff Advantage, Not Yet A Trade Deal: India's Unfinished Bargain With Trump

The Indian Express, in an analysis of comments made by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, reported that the period in which Lutnick said a trade agreement could have been concluded coincided with the aftermath of Operation Sindoor and Trump's mediation claims. Lutnick had said the agreement could have been finalised between the announcement of US trade deals with the UK and Vietnam, but that Modi did not call Trump to close it. India did not accept this account as the explanation for the delay. The episode nevertheless added to the diplomatic strain surrounding negotiations that were already facing substantive disagreements.