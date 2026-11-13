Deepti Sharma Wins ICC Player Of The Month For October; Marco Jansen Takes Men's Honour

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 13 November 2026 7:53 pm

India's all-rounder Deepti Sharma won the ICC Player of the Month award for October. She put up an exceptional performance in the month of October to win the award, leaving Sobhana Mostary and Annabel Sutherland behind. Deepti scored 155 runs across formats last month and played a crucial part in India's series win over Zimbabwe

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 13 November 2026 7:53 pm

Deepti Sharma scored an unbeaten 106 off 83 balls to propel India to a commanding 328/6 against Zimbabwe. Photo: bcciwomen/x