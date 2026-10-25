India Crush Zimbabwe By 121 Runs In 2nd ODI To Take Unassailable 2-0 Series Lead

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Powered by historic centuries from Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma, India posted a formidable 328/6 before their spin attack relentlessly dismantled Zimbabwe's run chase. The clinical 121-run victory at Kotambi Stadium seals a dominant 2–0 series lead for the hosts with one match to play

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India vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd ODI 2026 Deepti Sharma century record
Deepti Sharma scored an unbeaten 106 off 83 balls to propel India to a commanding 328/6 against Zimbabwe. Photo: bcciwomen/x
Summary of this article

  • India Women secured an unassailable 2-0 series lead after crushing Zimbabwe by 121 runs at Kotambi Stadium

  • Centuries from Harmanpreet Kaur (126) and Deepti Sharma (106*) powered India to a formidable 328/6 after an early wobble

  • A dominant Indian bowling attack choked Zimbabwe's chase, bundling them out for 207 to seal a comprehensive win

India Women outplayed Zimbabwe in every department at the Kotambi Stadium, beating them by 121 runs in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The hosts were in early trouble after choosing to bat. Smriti Mandhana was out for a duck in the first over and Shafali Verma for 8, and India were 19/2 inside three overs. Harmanpreet Kaur and Pratika Rawal then put on 124 for the third wicket, with Rawal making a composed 61.

Harmanpreet made 126 off 121 balls, her eighth ODI century, which took her past Mithali Raj’s seven on India’s all-time list. She was dropped three times but made full use of the lifelines, hitting 15 fours before she was caught at long-off.

Deepti Sharma, who came in at No. 6 after Rawal and Tejal Hasabnis fell in quick succession, added 153 with Harmanpreet for the fifth wicket. That is the highest fifth-wicket stand for India Women in ODIs. Deepti then reached her second ODI hundred late in the innings, taking India to 328/6.

Zimbabwe never threatened the target of 329. They were bowled out for 207 in 48.5 overs, with Vaishnavi Sharma and Deepti sharing 7 wickets among themselves. The tourists had started the chase well, but the Indian bowlers tightened their grip and the required rate soon became too much.

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Deepti Sharma during her innings against Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Sunday, October 25 - | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Deepti Sharma scored an unbeaten 106 off 83 balls to propel India to a commanding 328/6 against Zimbabwe. - bcciwomen/x
India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Deepti Sharma Lights Up Vadodara With Stunning Century As Hosts Post 328/6 - X/BCCIWomen
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (left) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Jess Kerr with teammate Smriti Mandhana (centre) during their ICC Women's World Cup ODI match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. - PTI

The win comes after India’s nine-wicket victory in the opening ODI, in which Rawal scored a century. With the series won, India can look to the final match to experiment and extend their dominance.

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