Russian Oil And Visa Restrictions Remain Points Of Friction

India’s purchases of Russian crude have been a major source of tension with Washington since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The US has pressed countries to reduce their reliance on Russian energy as part of efforts to limit Moscow’s revenue, while India has defended its energy decisions on the grounds of national interest and supply security. Rubio’s comments acknowledge the geopolitical context of the tariffs but do not remove the wider differences between the two countries over energy and trade.