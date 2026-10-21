Marco Rubio says US tariffs on India are part of Washington’s broader foreign policy response to Russia’s war against Ukraine, not an attempt to punish New Delhi.
The US secretary of state says the India-US trade agreement is close to completion, although some issues remain unresolved.
Russian oil imports, immigration restrictions and visa policies remain points of friction as the two countries seek to strengthen their strategic and economic partnership.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said American tariffs on India were not intended to “punish or harm” the country, arguing that the measures form part of Washington’s wider foreign policy response to Russia’s war against Ukraine. Speaking during his visit to India, Rubio said the United States wanted the conflict to end, as New Delhi and Washington work to finalise a long-delayed trade agreement amid tensions over tariffs and India’s purchases of Russian oil.
“None of these tariffs are done to punish or harm India,” Rubio said in an interview with The Indian Express, adding that they were part of a broader foreign policy approach shaped by the war in Ukraine. His remarks appeared aimed at addressing Indian concerns over US trade measures, which have complicated efforts to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.
Trade Deal Nears Completion Amid Tariff Dispute
Rubio said the India-US trade agreement was “incredibly close” to completion, with most of the work finished and only a small number of issues remaining. The negotiations have been underway for more than a year and a half, but progress has been held up by disagreements over tariffs, market access and India’s continued purchases of Russian crude. Rubio’s comments suggest both sides are seeking to move past the dispute, although no final agreement has been announced.
During his Mumbai visit, Rubio held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on trade, energy, defence, technology and regional developments. The two sides also discussed strengthening the wider strategic partnership. The talks came days after US President Donald Trump waived potential additional tariffs linked to India’s Russian oil purchases, easing one immediate source of pressure on bilateral trade negotiations.
Russian Oil And Visa Restrictions Remain Points Of Friction
India’s purchases of Russian crude have been a major source of tension with Washington since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The US has pressed countries to reduce their reliance on Russian energy as part of efforts to limit Moscow’s revenue, while India has defended its energy decisions on the grounds of national interest and supply security. Rubio’s comments acknowledge the geopolitical context of the tariffs but do not remove the wider differences between the two countries over energy and trade.
Rubio also defended the Trump administration’s immigration restrictions, saying they were intended to address longstanding weaknesses in the US immigration system rather than target India specifically. His comments come amid Indian concerns over visa policies and their impact on skilled workers and technology companies. The trade negotiations, energy cooperation and immigration rules remain important tests for a relationship both governments describe as strategically significant.
As Rubio continues his India visit, the immediate challenge for both governments is to translate the improved tone into progress on outstanding economic issues. His assurance that the tariffs were not intended as punishment signals an effort to ease tensions, but the durability of the reset will depend on whether the two sides can conclude the trade agreement and manage their differences over Russia, energy and immigration.