Energy provides one of the clearest illustrations of this approach. Rubio has indicated that Washington wants Reliance to refine more Venezuelan crude at its Indian facilities and potentially explore opportunities in Venezuelan oil production. For the US, such arrangements could open commercial avenues for energy supplies; for India, access to different grades of crude would offer another option for a refining sector built to process a varied range of imports. But commercial interest is not the same as a commitment, and any prospective arrangement would depend on price, supply, sanctions and the economics of refining.