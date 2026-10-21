The US government has announced a $25 million programme offering eligible whistleblowers rewards of $10,000 to $30,000 for information that leads to criminal charges.
The initiative targets suspected fraud involving healthcare, childcare, public assistance and other federally funded programmes.
Trump also presented conservative influencer Nick Shirley with a $10,000 cheque after his video raised questions about alleged fraud at Minnesota childcare centres.
US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday, October 20, announced a $25 million programme to reward people who report suspected fraud involving federal government funds, offering eligible whistleblowers up to $30,000 for information that leads to criminal charges or enforcement action. The Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program, known as WHIP, will be administered by the Justice Department as part of the administration’s wider effort to curb the misuse of taxpayer money. The Treasury Department has committed $25 million to support the initiative.
Under the programme, members of the public can submit tips through the government’s fraud-reporting portal. The Justice Department said rewards would be determined at its discretion, with payments ranging from $10,000 to $30,000 for qualifying information that leads to criminal charges. The department described the initiative as an early-stage reward scheme intended to encourage people to report suspected fraud before lengthy court proceedings conclude.
Programme Targets Fraud In Federal Benefit Schemes
The Justice Department said the programme would prioritise fraud involving healthcare, hospice services, home healthcare, day-care facilities and other public assistance schemes. It will also cover fraud involving programmes administered by agencies including the departments of Agriculture, Labour, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Education and Veterans Affairs, as well as the Small Business Administration.
The announcement forms part of a broader anti-fraud campaign led by Vance, whom Trump placed in charge of a government-wide task force established in March. The administration has argued that financial incentives could encourage people with direct knowledge of suspected wrongdoing to come forward and help investigators identify misuse of public funds. However, allegations submitted through the programme would still require investigation; a tip alone does not establish that fraud has occurred.
Trump Highlights Online Influencer’s Fraud Allegations
During the announcement at the White House, Trump also presented a $10,000 cheque to Nick Shirley, a conservative online influencer whose video about childcare centres in Minnesota prompted scrutiny of alleged misuse of public funds. The video questioned whether some facilities were providing the services for which they received government payments. Subsequent investigations led to legal action, including a guilty plea by a former childcare-centre executive in a case involving inflated reimbursement claims.
Trump said people who helped uncover fraud should share in the money recovered by the government, outlining a possible commission-based approach during his remarks. However, the Justice Department’s published programme terms specify discretionary rewards of $10,000 to $30,000 at the criminal-charging stage. The difference between the president’s comments and the department’s formal rules leaves the precise scope of any additional commission arrangement unclear.