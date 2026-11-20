The financial support did little to prevent Republican losses. Reuters reported that three of the 37 Republican House candidates Musk backed had won, while 33 had lost and one race remained uncalled. The outstanding Alaska contest was subsequently won by Republican Nick Begich, taking the final tally to four wins and 33 losses. In the Senate, six of the seven Republican candidates Musk backed had lost by November 5, with Alaska’s race still undecided. Democrat Mary Peltola subsequently defeated Republican Dan Sullivan in the final unresolved Senate contest.