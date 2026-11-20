Elon Musk said he was not MAGA and regretted spending nearly $500 million backing Republican candidates in the 2026 US midterm elections.
Democrats won control of both the House and Senate despite Musk's financial support for Republican candidates.
Musk faces potential congressional scrutiny over SpaceX contracts, DOGE, Starlink and his companies' dealings with the Trump administration.
Elon Musk has said he is not a supporter of the MAGA movement and feels “pretty foolish” about spending nearly half a billion dollars backing Republican candidates in the 2026 US midterm elections, after Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress and several of his preferred candidates lost their races.
Speaking virtually to New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the DealBook Summit on Wednesday, the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive said the election results showed that money alone could not determine the outcome of American elections. Asked whether he regretted his political spending, Musk said: “I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it.”
He added that the Republicans might have performed even worse without his financial support, but conceded: “Probably, if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money.”
Musk also sought to distance himself from the political identity he had publicly embraced while campaigning for Donald Trump in 2024. “I’m not MAGA,” he told Sorkin, describing himself as “ideologically quite moderate” and saying he did not hold extreme political views.
Musk Says He Is Not MAGA After Years Of Supporting Trump
During the interview, Sorkin raised Musk’s previous association with the MAGA movement and some of his public statements on immigration and Republican politics.
Musk responded that he was not sure what MAGA meant, adding that if it referred to “blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party”, he did not subscribe to it. “I think there are positives and negatives in both parties,” he said.
The remarks mark a shift in tone from Musk’s prominent role in Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. At a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in October that year, Musk appeared alongside Trump and declared: “As you can see, I’m not just MAGA. I’m Dark MAGA.”
Musk spent at least $288 million backing Trump and other Republican candidates in the 2024 election cycle, according to a Washington Post analysis of final campaign-finance filings. After Trump returned to office in January 2025, Musk led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Their relationship, however, deteriorated in 2025 over Trump’s proposed tax and spending legislation. Musk announced his departure from the administration in May, after reaching the 130-day limit for his appointment as a special government employee. He had criticised the legislation shortly before leaving, arguing that it would increase the federal deficit and undermine DOGE’s work.
The disagreement escalated into a public feud in June, with Trump threatening to cancel government contracts and subsidies involving Musk’s companies. The two later resumed public contact. On Thursday, Trump told NBC News that Musk remained a friend, adding that people who moved away from what MAGA meant to him “don’t do very well”. He said Musk had “very good intentions”.
‘I Feel Pretty Foolish’: Musk On Spending Nearly $500 Million
Reuters reported that Musk spent $445 million on federal races alone, with tens of millions more channelled through dark-money nonprofit groups, which disclose less about their donors than political action committees, and additional spending on state and local contests. The full extent of his election spending may therefore be difficult to establish.
The financial support did little to prevent Republican losses. Reuters reported that three of the 37 Republican House candidates Musk backed had won, while 33 had lost and one race remained uncalled. The outstanding Alaska contest was subsequently won by Republican Nick Begich, taking the final tally to four wins and 33 losses. In the Senate, six of the seven Republican candidates Musk backed had lost by November 5, with Alaska’s race still undecided. Democrat Mary Peltola subsequently defeated Republican Dan Sullivan in the final unresolved Senate contest.
Explaining his political calculations, Musk said he wanted at least one of the presidency, House or Senate to be controlled by the other party to maintain a balance of power. His specific objective, he said, had been to ensure Republicans held 51 Senate seats in 2029 — a goal he acknowledged had failed.
Texas was a particular focus of his spending. Reuters reported that Musk spent almost $230 million across the state’s Senate contest, $5 million on the governor’s race and $500,000 on the lieutenant governor election. The spending failed to secure the outcomes he backed: Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton lost to Democrat James Talarico, while Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Greg Abbott to become governor-elect.
The Associated Press separately estimated that around $200 million of Musk’s Texas Senate spending went towards backing Paxton. Talarico made Musk’s spending a central campaign issue, accusing the billionaire of trying to buy political influence in Texas, the Texas Tribune reported.
Musk Calls Texas Governor-Elect Gina Hinojosa ‘Quite Moderate’
Asked about Hinojosa, Musk said he expected her to be “quite moderate” and added: “Based on everything I’ve heard about her, I think things will be fine in Texas with Gina as governor.”
Hinojosa has indicated that she intends to challenge Musk’s close relationship with the state. She sued Abbott’s office seeking access to unredacted emails involving Musk and his companies. Abbott is appealing the case, Reuters reported.
Reuters reported that Democrats are expected to launch congressional investigations into Musk’s companies, their government contracts, his work at DOGE and his involvement in Ukraine and contacts with Russia. Some inquiries have already begun: Democratic lawmakers on House and Senate investigative committees wrote to SpaceX, the Department of Defence and the White House seeking information about restrictions on Starlink in Ukraine. Other areas of scrutiny include Grok’s dissemination of sexualised images, potential conflicts of interest during Musk’s government role and SpaceX’s federal contracts with NASA and the Department of Defence.
Democrats have separately moved to tighten campaign-finance rules. On October 29, Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representative Robert Garcia introduced the Close the Campaign Cash-for-Contracts Loophole Act, which would extend the existing ban on political contributions by federal contractors to their executives, major shareholders and affiliated corporations. The lawmakers say the measure is intended to prevent people who control companies with federal contracts from making political contributions to politicians who oversee those contracts.
Democrats Signal Scrutiny As Musk Rejects Wrongdoing
Sorkin also asked Musk about calls for congressional scrutiny and Trump’s suggestion that he might pardon him.
Musk rejected the suggestion that he needed a pardon. “I don’t think I need a pardon, by the way, because I haven’t committed any crimes,” he said.
He criticised Democrats who had called for him to go to prison.
Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona responded to Musk’s attempt to distance himself from MAGA with a brief post on X: “You are still getting a subpoena.”