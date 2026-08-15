Trump-Musk Feud Ends in $100 Million Republican Midterm Alliance

Elon Musk plans to spend at least $100 million to help Republicans in the 2026 US midterm elections.
Musk and Donald Trump have repaired ties after their public feud over government contracts and Trump's tax-and-spending bill.
Trump and Musk now speak roughly once a month about AI, China and major world events.
Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump are rebuilding their political alliance months after their public feud, with Musk now planning to spend at least $100 million to help Republicans in the November midterm elections.
The shift follows months of efforts to repair their relationship after the two men traded public attacks, with Musk accusing Trump of being named in the Jeffrey Epstein investigative files and Trump threatening to cancel government contracts linked to Musk's companies. According to NDTV, the relationship had already begun to thaw by May, when Musk joined Trump aboard Air Force One for a flight to China and discussed business, politics and his plans to support Republicans.
From Trump's Biggest Backer To His Biggest Critic
Musk and Trump had developed a close political alliance during the 2024 presidential campaign. Musk spent nearly $300 million helping Trump return to the White House.
After Trump took office, Musk moved into the White House complex at times and took charge of the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, as the administration pursued sweeping cuts to the federal government.
Musk's aggressive approach, however, angered members of Trump's Cabinet, who believed he was interfering too heavily in their agencies.
For weeks, Trump continued to insist that the relationship remained strong. But in June, it all fell apart.
At the height of the confrontation, Musk told his 240 million followers on X, "Time to drop the really big bomb". He then claimed Trump had been named in the Jeffrey Epstein investigative files and added, "That is the real reason they have not been made public."
Trump responded on Truth Social by threatening to cancel Musk's government contracts. He also accused Musk of opposing a major tax-and-spending bill because it removed incentives for electric vehicles.
Musk called the legislation a "disgusting abomination" and argued that it would add to America's debt.
He then took another shot at Trump, saying that without him, the Republican leader "would have lost the election".
"Such ingratitude," Musk added.
A Thaw That Began Behind The Scenes
The White House publicly described the confrontation as an "unfortunate episode". Behind the scenes, however, senior officials were working to prevent the relationship from breaking down completely.
Just one day after the public fight, Vice President JD Vance and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles reached out to Musk, according to NDTV.
Musk called Trump early the following week and later posted on social media that he regretted some of his remarks and acknowledged that he had gone too far.
Trump said in September that he was not ready to bring Musk back into his inner circle. Vance nevertheless continued to maintain contact with Musk and his allies, believing Musk was too important a figure to simply cut loose.
During the feud, Musk even threatened to cut off support for missions to the International Space Station, prompting concern at NASA.
A government review of SpaceX contracts launched after the Trump-Musk fight found that most were considered critical to the Defence Department and NASA. Since then, SpaceX has become even more deeply embedded in the US national-security system.
Vance also played a role in keeping the relationship from deteriorating further. Late last summer, Musk abandoned plans to create a new political party, partly because he wanted to preserve his relationship with Vance, according to the report.
The Role Of Charlie Kirk
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk had also been trying to bring Trump and Musk back together.
People close to Kirk said he had been communicating with Musk as the feud became public. Kirk was later shot and killed in September.
Trump and Musk both attended a memorial for Kirk at an Arizona football stadium. Musk was seen walking over to Trump's stadium box, where the two men spoke. Trump patted Musk on the elbow as Musk left.
That night, Musk posted a photograph of himself speaking with Trump.
"For Charlie," he wrote.
Personnel Changes Also Played A Role
Musk had repeatedly clashed with Trump aide Sergio Gor. During one meeting early in Trump's second term, Trump complained that DOGE was moving too slowly on certain initiatives.
Musk blamed Gor, who was responsible for vetting administration appointments. Trump subsequently berated Gor, the report said.
Last August, Trump appointed Gor as US ambassador to India, taking him thousands of miles away from Washington.
In November, Trump reversed course and reappointed Jared Isaacman, a Musk ally, to lead NASA. Isaacman had previously been ousted in June during the height of the Musk-Trump feud.
Musk appreciated the move, the report said.
Also in November, Musk returned to the White House for a dinner hosted by Trump for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Trump has since increasingly praised Musk in public. After Musk became a trillionaire, the president sent him a congratulatory note.
NDTV reported that Trump and Musk are now speaking roughly once a month, with conversations covering artificial intelligence, China and major world events.
A Different Role In The Midterms
Trump has privately told aides that he does not expect the relationship to become as close as it was before the feud.
Musk plans to donate to America PAC, the group he created to support Trump-aligned efforts during the 2024 election. He is expected to spend at least $100 million on a get-out-the-vote operation in key states to help Republicans hold on to Congress.
But Musk is also signalling that voters should not expect a repeat of his highly visible role in the last election or his chaotic tenure at DOGE.
"I think I got a little too involved in politics," Musk told the Economist last year.
"Got carried away, frankly."