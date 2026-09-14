Trump Floats Staying In Iran To ‘Keep the Oil’, Cites US Venezuela Deal

Trump floated the option of keeping US involvement in Iran to “keep the oil” after the war.
He compared the proposal with the US push to control a fifth of Venezuela’s oil reserves.
Trump said the Iran war could end this year, potentially after the November US midterm elections.
US President Donald Trump has suggested that the United States could remain in Iran and keep its oil, presenting continued involvement as an alternative to withdrawing from the country once the war ends.
Trump made the remarks on Sunday during a trip to Ireland for meetings and to watch golf, including the Irish Open golf championship. He also repeated his expectation that the war with Iran would end this year, while indicating that an agreement could come after the US midterm elections in November. According to Reuters, Trump said he would only accept an agreement that he considered a "right deal" and rejected the idea of settling for one that was "no good".
Trump's comments also linked the Iran conflict to a US arrangement involving Venezuela, where a US push announced in August sought to take control of a fifth of the country's vast oil reserves.
Trump raises possibility of keeping Iran oil
"We'll ultimately get out (of Iran), unless we decide to stay and keep the oil like Venezuela," Trump said, adding that the U.S. revenue from Venezuela has "paid for the war many times."
Reuters reported that Trump presented staying in Iran and keeping its oil as another possible course for the United States, rather than leaving once the conflict ends.
The remarks came as Trump maintained that Washington would not accept an agreement it considered inadequate. He also claimed that Iran had been "calling constantly" for peace talks, although Tehran has dismissed such claims in the past.
Oil markets watch Middle East conflict
The war has continued to affect global oil markets, with traders expecting prices to rise again on Monday following an attack on a Saudi oil pipeline.
Speaking at the Irish Open, Trump said US petrol prices would "drop like a rock" once the war with Iran ended.
According to Reuters, Trump has continued to say he expects the conflict to end this year, while leaving open the possibility that a settlement could come only after the November midterm elections in the United States.