Trump’s ‘Economic D-Day’ For Iran: Who Will Face The Fallout?

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Outlook News Desk
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The US president warned countries and entities helping Iran sustain trade or financial ties could face economic consequences as Washington signals further pressure on Tehran.

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US President Donald Trump
Trump Threatens ‘Tremendous’ Economic Costs For Iran’s Trade Partners | File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Donald Trump warned countries and entities giving Iran a financial lifeline of “tremendous” economic consequences

  • He specifically cited oil smuggling, currency swaps, cash transfers, exchange houses and front companies

  • The warning signals a possible expansion of US economic pressure beyond existing Iran sanctions

US President Donald Trump has warned countries and entities helping Iran maintain trade and financial ties could face "tremendous economic consequences," signalling a possible expansion of Washington's economic pressure on Tehran.

"In other words, any country, entity, financial institution, business, airport, or government entity that gives Iran a financial 'lifeline' will face tremendous economic consequences of their own," Trump said in a Truth Social post. He also warned that the US would target activities including oil smuggling, currency swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries and front companies.

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Economic Fury

The US campaign has targeted a broad range of Iran's external economic networks, including oil traders, vessels, currency exchanges and financial intermediaries.

The administration's "Economic Fury" campaign has focused on limiting Iran's ability to generate, move and repatriate revenues, including through oil sales and shadow banking networks. Outlook India reported that Washington has also considered targeting larger Chinese banks and imposing secondary tariffs on countries that continue facilitating Iranian commerce.

Those measures remain possible next steps rather than announced policy. The US has separately warned that foreign financial institutions facilitating transactions involving sanctioned Iranian actors could face secondary sanctions.

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Pressure On Iran

The expanding economic campaign is part of Washington's broader effort to restrict Iran's oil revenues and access to international financial channels.

The US has also established naval control around Iran's maritime access while seeking to restrict the country's oil exports and commercial links. Outlook India reported that the administration is considering further measures against countries and financial institutions that continue supporting Iranian trade.

Trump's latest warning signals that the administration could extend economic pressure beyond existing sanctions to third-country actors that continue supporting Iran.

The post does not itself announce new sanctions. It instead warns of potentially broader economic consequences for those that continue helping Tehran.

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