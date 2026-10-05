Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Crosses ₹175 Crore Mark In India

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion crossed ₹150 crore net in India within three days of release.
The film earned over ₹60 crore net in India on Sunday, October 4, lifting its worldwide gross to ₹272.80 crore.
India gross stood at ₹211.80 crore.
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, which hit the screens on October 2, is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. It has strengthened its box-office run on its first Sunday, crossing the ₹150 crore India net mark within three days of release. The film earned over ₹60 crore net in India on Sunday, October 4, according to Sacnilk.
Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 3
Sunday’s tally was 14.0% higher than Saturday’s earnings, showing a clear bounce after a softer second day.
The film posted 56.0% overall occupancy across 17,323 shows on Sunday.
Drishyam 3 had opened with ₹62 crore on Friday, October 2. Its opening-day occupancy stood at 60.1% across 15,759 shows. On Saturday, collections fell to ₹53.50 crore from 16,868 shows and occupancy slipped to 48.1%.
The film pulled in 2,412,130 viewers on day three, earning ₹61 crore net in India on Sunday. The India net collection stands at ₹176.50 crore in three days.
The India gross is ₹211.80 crore and its overseas gross ₹61 crore. Its worldwide gross rose to ₹272.80 crore.
Hindi occupancy trends
The Hindi 2D version logged 64.29% overall occupancy on Sunday. Morning shows started at 42.38%, before demand rose through the day.
Afternoon occupancy came in at 72.08%. Evening shows climbed further to 80.46%, making that the strongest slot on Sunday. Night screenings eased to 62.23%, leaving the afternoon period as the next best-performing segment after evening shows.
Drishyam 3 story and cast
The story follows Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar years after he evaded the law. He has to face his past again when Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) seeks revenge for the murder of her son.
A new Crime Branch officer (Jaideep Ahlawat) investigates the case, probing Vijay’s alibis and trying to break him mentally.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.